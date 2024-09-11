Taqueria Los Pinos No. 2: Fresh Gorditas and the Full Spread

Taqueria Los Pinos No. 2 is a family-owned and operated joint for home-cooked Mexican food in Irving.
We had heard a lot of rave reviews about this spot. It's only a tenth of a point away from a perfect 5-star rating on Google, so you can't help but become a little nosy. It's leaving most of Dallas in the dust with any combination of tortilla, meat of choice and cheese.
Gorditas, chata plates, tacos, burritos, soups, menudo (daily specials) — they're all on the menu, as is breakfast, from 8 to 11 a.m. daily.
The restaurant's motto, actually a tagline more than a motto, reads: "The taqueria where we make everything on the spot, come and enjoy our flavor." The fresh char marks on the gorditas and fluffy tortillas won't let you believe otherwise.
The only unfortunate thing about the food is that you need to wait a few minutes for everything to cool down before you start shoveling rice and beans down the hatch. With a plate like that, though, how can you follow that advice? Impossible.
The gorditas are a crowd favorite, a bandwagon we were happy to jump on. You can see the masa dough was pressed by hand around the cheese. We didn't know you could customize the gorditas on the chata plate, but next time we would have thrown in a few more toppings like chicharron, nopales (cactus) or desebrada (shredded beef).
Our visit didn't coincide with breakfast, so we missed out on green migas, huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and more (all served with rice, beans and tortillas on the side). Then there's Taco Tuesdays, when from 4 to 8 p.m. you can grab 10 tacos for $18 or 20 for $30. Don't be shocked if you see us there.
Taqueria Los Pinos #2, 837 E. Irving Blvd. Monday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Tuesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.