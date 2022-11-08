Support Us

Taziki’s Returns With a New Look and Big Expansion Plans

November 8, 2022 6:00AM

The whipped feta is a mix of Greek yogurt, feta, honey and olive oil.
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is back after revamping its two North Texas locations in Plano and Southlake. The 20-year-old restaurant celebrated the reopenings with a ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with menu specials, customer gift bags and a live DJ.

“Our mission in redesigning these locations is to create a more efficient atmosphere for the in-person dining experience while making it convenient for our takeout guests,” said Farzin Ferdowsi, a Taziki's franchisee.
Taziki's in Plano.
While the local Taziki’s establishments may have undergone makeovers, the refreshing, health-friendly menu that has propelled the budding Mediterranean franchise to success remains. Since its first cafe debuted in Alabama, Taziki’s has expanded to more than 90 locations nationally. We dropped in on a recent weeknight to check out the Plano kitchen.

The counter service menu offers a variety of Mediterranean-inspired dips, soups, salads, sandwiches and gyros. We wanted to start with a dip to whet our appetites. The spicy pimento and hummus looked good, as did the Taziki dip, but we couldn’t resist the whipped feta ($6.99). It's a velvety blend of Greek yogurt, feta, honey and olive oil whisked until smooth and served with either pita (baked or soft) or veggies. We went with the baked pita. One of our favorite dips in recent memory — we’d make a return trip for this alone.

Choosing between a gyro or sandwich was a toss-up, so we threw caution to the wind and ordered one of each.
Greek salad with chicken and a tomato cucumber side.
Since we had passed on the salads earlier, we decided to get one in gyro form: lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, feta and grilled chicken drizzled in Greek dressing wrapped in a pillowy pita. The Greek salad with chicken gyro ($10.49) wasn’t something we were positive would work, but it did. Other gyros at Taziki’s include chicken, beef, lamb, chicken-basil pesto, turkey club and veggie. All the proteins here are grilled or roasted.

Our sandwich pick was the tomato-basil ($9.99), consisting of feta, fresh basil and tomatoes in a bright basil pesto sauce on toasted wheat bread. Taziki’s also offers chicken salad, turkey and egg, grilled tilapia, spicy pimento, chicken, beef and lamb sandwiches.
Tomato basil sandwich with roasted red potatoes and tomato cucumber salad.
All gyro and sandwich orders come with chips and a side of your choice. We recommend the vibrant tomato-cucumber salad and roasted red potatoes. Fresh-cut fruit, pasta salad and basmati rice are other options.

Taziki’s has a lot going for it: high-quality fare, fast service and affordability. You won’t break the bank here. And the menu is brimming with healthy choices, so you can leave the guilt behind at home. But what if the current far north Plano and Southlake locations are just a little too far out of range from where you live? That could change, as plans are in the works to open five more restaurants in North Texas in early 2023.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, 8305 Preston Road, Plano. Open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday – Sunday.
