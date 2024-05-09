12 Ridiculous Foods to Pair With the New Season of Bridgerton

Dearest Gentle Reader,
The first four episodes of Bridgerton’s Season 3 will hit Netflix on May 16, with the remaining four episodes scheduled to drop on June 13. And while the wait between the two halves is only a few weeks, we imagine that it’s going to feel like forever, much like the slow-burn romance of Season 2.
In preparation for the new season (and the hours you might find yourselves spending on the couch once it drops), here’s a guide to some of the best (and some of the most ridiculous) food and drink to pair with the show.
International Delight's Bridgerton Coffee Creamers and Iced CoffeeInternational Delight teamed up with Bridgerton to release a small collection that includes two creamers and one iced coffee. The creamers come in two flavors: English toffee, which the brand describes as a mix of caramel and chocolate, and berries and “créme” (because calling it “berries and cream” simply wouldn’t be fancy enough).
The iced coffee comes in the berries and créme flavor (we wish they would’ve made it in the English toffee flavor as well). Each product in the collection comes in at under $5 (to the delight of any coffee-drinking commoner). So far, we’ve spotted these creamers in the wild at Kroger, H-E-B and Walmart.
The Republic of Texas Character Tea Tins
The Republic of Tea has been on top of the Bridgerton-themed collection game since Season 1, when it released “Duke and Duchess” honey breakfast tea in a tin adorned with Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings.
In honor of the second season, the brand released Anthony and Kate’s spiced chai. This was especially fitting as we see Kate (whose character is from India) tell Lady Danbury that she hates English tea, later saying that she never misses home more than during tea time while taking whole cloves and cardamom pods out of a satin pouch to make her own chai.
The Republic of Tea also has a ginger biscuit-flavored tea for Newton, Kate’s adorable corgi who is an “excellent judge of character.” For the new season, the brand has released Colin and Penelope’s ginger peach vanilla tea, but for those who want more Penelope, there is also the Featherington's blood orange mimosa-flavored tea.
Each individual character tea tin contains 36 tea bags and costs $14.50. We’ve spotted these at World Market, Target and The Republic of Tea’s website.
Tea samplerThe Republic of Tea’s Bridgerton tea assortment is a great way to try a bunch of the same teas you’ll find in the character tins without needing to commit to one. And since there are several to choose from, it’s a little hard to decide. That is, unless you have a favorite (which is why Newton, Kate and Anthony make the choice a lot easier for us).
The sampler ($18) includes four bags of each of these flavors:
- Duke & Duchess honey breakfast tea
- Featherington blood orange mimosa tea
- Queen’s cake vanilla fruit tea
- Anthony & Kate spiced chai
- Mint chocolate macaron
- Caramel vanilla macaron
Custom Tea and Product Bundles
The brand also sells a variety of themed product bundles, with varying levels of practicality. With Mother's Day approaching, any of these would be a pretty adorable gift for a Bridgerton fan. Each comes with one (or more) of the buyer’s choice of character tea tin(s) and is paired with everything from a themed mug donned with lavender and bee motifs ($29.45) to a jar of wild rose and strawberry preserves ($26.50), a day planner with photos of the cast ($34.49) or a 1,000-piece Bridgerton puzzle ($37.49).
Drink MixesTaking up the remaining spots on our list, Williams Sonoma (unsurprisingly) takes the cake for some of the most ridiculous food and drink with products from its Bridgerton-inspired collection (largely because of the high price tags), but some of them still sound pretty delicious.
The collection includes three drink mixes in flavors like elderflower lemonade, which its website says is the “perfect match” for gin, which is exactly what we were thinking. A honey ginger tonic was inspired by “the honeybees of the Bridgerton gardens.” When you think about the lore in Season 2, this is kind of sad. Regardless, this mixer is made from a blend of honey, pineapple juice and ginger, which sounds great and makes us feel a bit better. The seller recommends combining the blood orange blossom flavor with prosecco or Champagne and suggests combining any or all of these flavors with sparkling water for a non-alcoholic drink option.
Each beverage mix comes in a 24-ounce glass bottle (12 servings) for $21.95.
Baking Mixes
The Williams Sonoma baking mix collection contains three different flavors of at-home baking mixes, including one to make a mere eight strawberry scones, another to make a vanilla Earl Grey quick bread and an orange-cardamom shortbread mix that makes 12 English shortbread cookies.
Go big with the Bridgerton Baking Crate, which includes all three mixes and one jar each of the collection’s passion fruit curd and lavender honey in a (reusable, the brand notes) wooden box along with a tea towel ($99.95).
Eight-day Countdown Calendar
This eight-day Countdown Calendar contains one little treat for each episode of the new season, including a few different types of tea, a generous two rose-shaped sugar cubes for said tea, a pair of shortbread cookies and small jars of lavender honey and peach jam. The calendar is $39.95
A Box of Hand-Painted Truffles
The most enticing item from the collection is this box containing 11 Bridgerton-inspired chocolate truffles that come on top of a little chocolate tray. Made with organic and fair trade Italian dark chocolate and “100-year-old family recipes,” the truffles are hand-painted and come in flavors like lavender blueberry, brandied pear, tahini caramel, peppered brie with fig jam and miso caramel. With flavors like that, we’d love to at least try and justify the $64.95 for this one.
A Box of 30 Petit-Fours Covered in FlowersThis box of treats ($59.95) contains 30 petit-fours each made up of layers of vanilla-flavored pound cake (and between them, mascarpone buttercream and strawberry preserves). These are covered in white fondant before being sprinkled with organic wildflowers and lavender.
One reviewer wrote they “definitely [had] more of a white chocolate couverture than white chocolate fondant and two-day shipping was long enough for them to be almost 80 degrees upon arrival, but [they are] still absolutely beautiful.”
Breakable White Chocolate Teapot with Hard Candy Jewels
This hollow, breakable chocolate teapot ($48.95) is made from white chocolate, filled with five hard candy jewels (including a diamond, of course) and decorated by hand, complete with a mallet to whack the chocolate shell with.
Rose-Shaped Gelato and Miniature Flower-Shaped SorbetsAccording to the product description for this set of six rose-shaped servings of strawberry gelato, “gossip is a dish best served cold.” It could be, we guess, but at what cost? ($59.95). In addition, Williams Sonoma offers a set of 20 miniature flower-shaped sorbets in an assortment of lemon, raspberry, orange and strawberry flavors ($79.95).
Picnic Basket
For the perfectly reasonable price of $349.99, you can carry any and all of your romantic treats in a handwoven picnic basket that comes with ceramic place settings for two, as well as a cheese knife, cheese board and a couple of stemless wine glasses. It's lined with themed fabric that matches the cloth napkins and picnic blanket that come with it (and for that price … well, it ought to be).
The product description on Williams Sonoma’s website cheekily adds that along with all of that, it comes with “one hopes, a dash of scandal to follow.”
And as with Bridgerton's other two seasons, a dash of scandal surely will.