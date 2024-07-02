The Brass Tap Opened First of Six New Locations Across North Texas

The Brass Tap, a Tampa-based craft beer bar, has expanded its reach in Dallas with a new location in Euless, which opened Monday.
There are about 40 Brass Tap locations in the U.S. A fresh half dozen will be added to the roster locally. The force behind the expansion is a family trio: Rikesh Patel, his cousin Krupa Bhatti and her husband, Michael Bhatti. They've signed six deals this year alone. Future openings in Forney, Midlothian and Wylie with more to be announced.
With more than a dozen Brass Taps already across North Texas, this will push the number close to 20. Feels like a takeover.
After some internet sleuthing, we discovered they have a wide range of culinary offerings from a big list of sharables to Korean barbecue pork nachos and hot honey pepperoni pizza. Weekly deals like $9 Dos Taco Tuesdays gets you $6 Tap Out margaritas and a $9 taco plate. There are also events like karaoke and music bingo.
There are 12 different styles of beers on the menu with local options from Celestial Beerworks, Manhattan, False Idol and TUPPS alongside broader choices like Miller Lite and Michelob Ultra.
Brass Tap, 2720 State Highway 121 (Euless), Monday - Wednesday 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Thursday - Friday 11:30 a.m. - midnight; Saturday 11 a.m. - midnight; Sunday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.