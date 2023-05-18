 The Creators of Spiral Diner opens Vegan Dessert Shop in Funkytown | Dallas Observer
Creators of Spiral Diner Open Vegan Dessert Shop in Fort Worth

May 18, 2023 7:00AM

Dreamboat Donuts is now open in Fort Worth with lots of vegan confections.
Dreamboat Vegan Donuts & Scoops opened recently, bringing vegan and cruelty-free sweets to Fort Worth.

The quaint little doughnut shop is jam-packed with vegan delights like ice cream, soft serve and a variety of doughnuts. The gluten-free doughnuts are made with organic, non-GMO flour and sugar, unheard of in most doughnut shops.

Dreamboat is from the team behind Spiral Diner and Bakery, which has been a staple vegan restaurant in North Texas. Last year Spiral Diner in Bishop Arts closed after 14 years (because of the 100-year-old building, not because of a lack of business), but the locations in Denton and Fort Worth remain, and another restaurant is planned for Arlington.
click to enlarge A cake donut at Dreamboat
Longtime Spiral Diner chef Parker Howard has created gluten-free donuts made with organic, non-GMO flour and sugar.
For this latest foray, chef Parker Howard, a longtime mainstay at Spiral Diner, developed a vegan, yeast-raised, gluten-free doughnut recipe. The yeast doughnuts have a slightly fermented tang with air pockets in the dough, made possible by cashew cream instead of eggs. Flavors include traditional glaze, chocolate frosted and other unique flavors like maple frosted, matcha ginger and Earl Grey lavender. The cake doughnuts come in flavors like blueberry with lemon glaze and red velvet with cream cheese frosting. Other doughnuts will be filled with raspberry, cherry and other flavors.

The shop will also have eight flavors of ice cream, including some classic flavors and some seasonal specialties. And, yes, of course, you can get your ice cream made into a sandwich with the shop's doughnuts. Chef Howard has also developed cruelty-free, plant-based bakery items like croissants and fritters (apple and blueberry).
click to enlarge An ice cream and donut sundea at Dreamboat
Can't decide on ice cream or donuts? Get both, silly.
Dreamboat marks the first retail opening of the PS1200 project in Fort Worth, a public park with residences and office space and three retail sites. The grand opening for the space won't be until December, but Dreamboat is already open.

More good news is that the public space will offer another Spiral Diner spinoff, Maiden Fine Plants & Spirits, which will serve a plant-based menu along with premium cocktails, fine wines and craft beers.

The Spiral team is continuing to create food inclusivity for those who don’t consume animal products but still want the opportunity to grab food on the go. Let’s see how it holds up against the other bakeries and restaurants that already fill the scene.

Dreamboat Vegan Donuts & Scoops, 1204 Sixth Ave., Fort Worth. Tuesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
