Creators of Spiral Diner Open Vegan Dessert Shop in Fort Worth

Dreamboat Vegan Donuts & Scoops opened recently, bringing vegan and cruelty-free sweets to Fort Worth.
The quaint little doughnut shop is jam-packed with vegan delights like ice cream, soft serve and a variety of doughnuts. The gluten-free doughnuts are made with organic, non-GMO flour and sugar, unheard of in most doughnut shops.
Dreamboat is from the team behind Spiral Diner and Bakery, which has been a staple vegan restaurant in North Texas. Last year Spiral Diner in Bishop Arts closed after 14 years (because of the 100-year-old building, not because of a lack of business), but the locations in Denton and Fort Worth remain, and another restaurant is planned for Arlington.
The shop will also have eight flavors of ice cream, including some classic flavors and some seasonal specialties. And, yes, of course, you can get your ice cream made into a sandwich with the shop's doughnuts. Chef Howard has also developed cruelty-free, plant-based bakery items like croissants and fritters (apple and blueberry).
PS1200 project in Fort Worth, a public park with residences and office space and three retail sites. The grand opening for the space won't be until December, but Dreamboat is already open.
More good news is that the public space will offer another Spiral Diner spinoff, Maiden Fine Plants & Spirits, which will serve a plant-based menu along with premium cocktails, fine wines and craft beers.
The Spiral team is continuing to create food inclusivity for those who don’t consume animal products but still want the opportunity to grab food on the go. Let’s see how it holds up against the other bakeries and restaurants that already fill the scene.
Dreamboat Vegan Donuts & Scoops, 1204 Sixth Ave., Fort Worth. Tuesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.