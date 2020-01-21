Cochon 555 Is More Than a Food Event to Snack All Night

Cochon 555, the nose-to-tail culinary event supporting family farmers and educating buyers, returns to Dallas on Sunday, Feb. 9 with a list of chefs that will surely give us something worth writing about.

This tour started in 2008, aiming to spread word about the agricultural importance of eating heritage breed pigs: The meat is recognized for its superior flavor, texture, appearance and nutritious qualities, according to Cochon 555.

Here’s the chef lineup for the event, which stops in Dallas for the third year:

Lance McWhorter, Culture ETX

Anastacia Quinones-Pittman, José

Andrea Shackelford, Harvest Seasonal Kitchen

Rich Vana, The Heritage Table

Cristof Syré, LAW at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas



Chef Syré’s not new to this one, as the event returns to the Four Seasons this year.

“It’s super exciting — first of all, you get a 200-pound pig, from the head to the tail, you need to make sure you utilize everything of the product, and they give you only one week advance production time,” he says. “Blood, liver, kidneys, whatever you want, the intestine if you want to use that for sausage making. It’s literally up to you, what you do out of that pig. The biggest challenge for me was to cook for all of these people.”

Cooking for that many, as well as serving it, is a rush and a beating. But people like good food, and most everyone can get behind some more education.

Cochon 555 aims to create discussion and action around buying, cooking, shopping and donating in the name of “safe, honest and delicious food.” The goal is to educate the nation “one bite at a time and creating a safer food future to be shared with our children and generations to come,” according to the event's site.

This tour is starting in Dallas, too, which is kind of cool, then continues to different cities, wrapping up with the final event, Grand Cochon, in the fall (location TBD).

Eat up if you go, too: Tickets are $125 to $185.

Cochon555 Dallas will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. (starting at 4 p.m. for VIP) Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Irving.