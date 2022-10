The Elwood BFD Brings Late Night Bites and Pints to McKinney

click to enlarge There's plenty of bar seating at The Elwood BFD. Amy Meyer

The team that brought you The Fillmore Pub in Plano and Cold Beer Co. (CBC) in Deep Ellum has opened its latest concept at the HUB 121 development in McKinney, The Elwood BFD. The BFD stands for beer, food and drinks, with a menu focused on elevated bar bites and mains, house and classic cocktails, and a large selection of whiskey, wine and local beers.HUB 121 opened in the Craig Ranch area of McKinney earlier this year. Located at the northwest corner of Alma Road and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, the mixed-use development is made up of a co-working space, several restaurants, businesses and an outdoor stage for live entertainment. Currently, you can grab a bite at The Elwood, Wine A Little, and ChopShop McKinney, with Fork & Fire and The Black Rabbit Social currently under development.The Elwood has a rustic feel, with dark navy walls and large booths upholstered in black. The bar seats about 20 to accommodate night owls and industry folks alike, as the place is open until 2 a.m., seven nights a week. The menu consists of bites, mains, salads and desserts, along with a robust cocktail list and 12 rotating taps of craft beer. There is also a large outdoor patio for the approaching cooler fall evenings.The cocktail list has something for everyone, from the gin lover and the bourbon snob to even the rum runners. The Tiger Lily is the house tiki drink, featuring Plantation and Malibu rum, banana crème rum, Raz liqueur and a mix of pineapple and lime juice. The Smoked Cherry Old Fashioned gives off a strong smoky scent but is surprisingly sweet to the lips thanks to the cherry bitters.Appetizers include hot broccoli, flash fried and sprinkled with garlic, Parmesan and hot pepper flakes. The deviled eggs ($7) come topped with candied pork belly to give them a sweet crunch, and a squirt of Sriracha to add a touch of heat. The loaded tots ($12) are enough for full table of friends, served on a large tray and loaded with pulled brisket, a jalapeño corn relish with freshly chopped peppers, queso and jalapeño-flavored crema.Popular mains include steak and fries ($16), a nicely seasoned hanger steak cooked to a perfect medium-rare and a side of crunchy, skinny seasoned fries. Beer-braised barbecue pork shank is served up with a side of mac and cheese. An Oklahoma Smash Burger ($11) is made with a quarter pound of a blend of bacon and beef. The New Joker ($14) sandwich, BFD's take on a Reuben, also came highly recommended.The Elwood BFD has the chef-driven menu options to make it ideal for a nice dinner or first date, but also the small bites and sandwich options for a casual bite and pint after work. The abundance of bar seating and large selection of house cocktails and local brews also make for the perfect 1 a.m. nightcap. It’s a great addition to the apartments and office buildings within walking distance, and the late hours make it an ideal industry hangout for the surrounding neighborhoods. The spot is currently open for dinner seven nights a week, lunch on Thursdays and Fridays and brunch on the weekend.