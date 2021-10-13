The PieHole Project Variety Show: Lots of Pie & Laughs for Culinary Scholarships

The event on Oct. 28 starts with a cocktail hour and includes dinner with 15 of Dallas’ top chefs, among them Anastasia Quiñones-Pittman, Janice Provost, Bruno Davaillon, Matt Balke and John Tesar, plus live performances by comedians, aerialists, musicians and belly dancers.
The apex of the event is the Piehole Project’s Second Annual Pie Auction. This year’s pie loot will feature delectable goods baked and donated by 30 local chefs and bakers including Junior Borges of Meridien, Dunia Borga of La Duni and Matt McAllister of Homewood.
online pie auction will launch on Oct. 18 and conclude on Oct. 28; There will also be 12 pies available for raffle at the event. Last year’s pie auction and raffle raised $14,000, which was donated to five culinary students at UNT and Dallas College.
Alison Matis and Cheryl Weis established FestEvents Foundation in 2019 to “help support the industry that feeds bodies and souls.” The nonprofit provided more than 50,000 meals to hospitality and restaurant workers left jobless due to COVID-19 and meals to local restaurants when winter storm Uri left many North Texans without power or water.
“The restaurant and hospitality industries are a huge part of my life,” said co-founder Alison Matis. “I’ve been in them for almost 20 years and my husband is a chef. It’s not always easy but it is very rewarding and there are great career opportunities in it.”
Individual ticket prices range from $300 to $500 and there are three levels of table sponsorships that range from $2,500 to $10,000. These provide benefits like scholarships in the sponsor’s name, tables at the show, choice of chef, logo placement on the website and bidding platform, and right of refusal for 2022 scholarships.
Tickets and scholarships are for sale on EventBrite.