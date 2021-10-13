Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Festivals

The PieHole Project Variety Show: Lots of Pie & Laughs for Culinary Scholarships

October 13, 2021 4:00AM

Chef Janice Provost of Parigi will be supplying pie for the PieHole Project.
Chef Janice Provost of Parigi will be supplying pie for the PieHole Project. Manny Rodriguez
Some of Dallas’ favorite chefs, comedians, musicians and more are coming together for Piehole Project Live! The Variety Show on Oct. 28. The proceeds from the event, which is being put together by FestEvents Foundation, will go toward the Chefs for Tomorrow Scholarship, which provides funding to culinary programs at Dallas College, Collin College, Johnson & Wales and more.

The event on Oct. 28 starts with a cocktail hour and includes dinner with 15 of Dallas’ top chefs, among them Anastasia Quiñones-Pittman, Janice Provost, Bruno Davaillon, Matt Balke and John Tesar, plus live performances by comedians, aerialists, musicians and belly dancers.

The apex of the event is the Piehole Project’s Second Annual Pie Auction. This year’s pie loot will feature delectable goods baked and donated by 30 local chefs and bakers including Junior Borges of Meridien, Dunia Borga of La Duni and Matt McAllister of Homewood.
click to enlarge A pie made by Dallas chef Joel Orsini. - MANNY RODRIGUEZ
A pie made by Dallas chef Joel Orsini.
Manny Rodriguez
An online pie auction will launch on Oct. 18 and conclude on Oct. 28; There will also be 12 pies available for raffle at the event. Last year’s pie auction and raffle raised $14,000, which was donated to five culinary students at UNT and Dallas College.

Alison Matis and Cheryl Weis established FestEvents Foundation in 2019 to “help support the industry that feeds bodies and souls.” The nonprofit provided more than 50,000 meals to hospitality and restaurant workers left jobless due to COVID-19 and meals to local restaurants when winter storm Uri left many North Texans without power or water.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


“The restaurant and hospitality industries are a huge part of my life,” said co-founder Alison Matis. “I’ve been in them for almost 20 years and my husband is a chef. It’s not always easy but it is very rewarding and there are great career opportunities in it.”

Individual ticket prices range from $300 to $500 and there are three levels of table sponsorships that range from $2,500 to $10,000. These provide benefits like scholarships in the sponsor’s name, tables at the show, choice of chef, logo placement on the website and bidding platform, and right of refusal for 2022 scholarships.

Tickets and scholarships are for sale on EventBrite.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alyssa High is a food intern for the Dallas Observer working toward her master's degree at UNT. Alyssa writes about fun restaurants and good eats. She also has attempted to go vegan three times and failed.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation