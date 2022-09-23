Over-the-Top Brunch Spot, Place 2 Be, to Open in Victory Plaza

The Place 2 Be is expanding to Dallas. This Instagrammable brunch spot from Connecticut will be taking the place of Dibs on Victory, right outside American Airlines Center.
Known for its eccentric plating and bottomless mimosas, TP2B is part of an all-female-owned restaurant group, The Statement Group. “We couldn’t be more excited to share our brand’s bold and cheeky brunch experience with such an iconic city and its amazing community,” says founder Gina Luari.
TP2B serves brunch and lunch all day, offering omelets, eggs and a variety of lattes and cappuccinos with syrup drizzled down the mug. Deluxe pancakes and French toast options are available as well, especially for those who decide to “go bottomless,” choosing from mimosas, Bellinis and sangrias.
The Dallas location will be TP2B’s largest space to date at nearly 6,900 square feet. The new location is also the first to offer a rooftop bar.
TP2B doesn’t take reservations. Rather, guests can join an online waitlist to take their place in line. The Place 2 Be expects to open in 2023 at 2401 Victory Park Lane.