The Trove Is a New Gem in Town Boastng Jewelry, Drinks and Tapas

The Trove, the newest addition to the Bishop Arts District, is a treasure for those prone to indulge in shopping and drinks.
Technically a mezcaleria, The Trove specializes in mescal. Bartenders liken the liquor to a smoky tequila. But unlike tequila, which can only hail from Jalisco, Mexico, mescal can be made from agave grown anywhere in Mexico and still be called mescal.
Patrons eager to drink libations made with mescal, CBD oil and even 24K gold flakes will find no shortage of options on the drink menu curated by mixologist Betty Cocktail. The must-order drink is the Crown Jewel, a mescal and red wine cocktail served on a platter lined by a silver crown.
“I’ve never seen a concept where you can have cocktails in a laid-back environment,” Amanda D. Calhoun, 26, said while sipping an Elizabeth Taylor, a purple and gold cocktail made with gin, rose and violet liqueur. “It takes the pressure off not being dressed up, but still feeling luxurious.”
Beyond the drinks, the eye-catching décor is another intentional lure to The Trove. Velvet blue chairs line the lengthy white marble bar, which stretches more than halfway across the lounge. Top-shelf liquor literally stands on a gold and mirrored bookcase begging adventurers to take a shot.
Toward the back of the venue, an open VIP area includes a velvet couch, jewel-toned chairs and floral arrangements that would make any bride or wedding guest swoon.
While the bar and lounge areas take center stage, the venue is an offshoot of local retailer Ely Artisan Jewelry and includes glass cases of sterling silver rings, bracelets and jewelry for sale.
“You’ll see a lot of really unique pieces, one-of-a-kind stuff that you won’t see anywhere else,” co-owner Tim Gonzalez said in a virtual tour of the space. “Our goal is to promote these [jewelry] artists because their work is one of a kind, unique.”
Jamie Uribe and Gonzalez started Ely Artisan Jewelry after traveling back and forth to Mexico for years. wanting to introduce Dallas to the fine jewelers and artisans they met during their travels.
Pop Latin music and Mexican folk music fill The Trove with positive energy and a sense of escape south of the border.
“It’s not cultural appropriation here; it feels authentic,” Calhoun said, grabbing a bite from her Dulces Mexicanos cheese board. Other tapas on the menu feature Mexican cactus, cotija cheese, fresh avocado and tomatillo sauce.
“It was something this area was lacking,” she added.
The Trove officially opened Feb. 23. Hand sanitizer is placed throughout the venue and all patrons must adhere to COVID-19 dining precautions. On Sundays, the bar will host local drag troupe Ruby Diamond and Her Dolls with a showcase starting at 2 p.m.
The Trove, 320 W. 7th St. in Bishop Arts, is open for treasure seekers 5 p.m. to midnight on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
