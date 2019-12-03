How Dining at One of These Restaurants Can Make an Impact Dec. 10

More than 25 restaurants in the Dallas area are participating in an effort to raise awareness and funds for Human Rights Day, Dec. 10.

“It’s always been a passion of mine, helping people,” says Nikky Phinyawatana, owner of Asian Mint. “That is my mission in life, is to help the community support anyone we can whenever we can.”

Asian Mint is one of these restaurants participating. Others include Parigi in Oak Lawn, Toulouse in Plano and Cultivar in North Oak Cliff and East Dallas.

“The overall objective is to raise awareness — the vision is as more people become aware of Dec. 10 being Human Rights Day ... we become more aware and more likely to do something about it, whatever it is. Human rights is a very big umbrella,” says Sanjeeb Samanta, Human Rights Initiative board president and the leader of the Human Rights Day DFW event. “My vision is someday all different kinds of causes that fall under this umbrella would wake up and so that they can help human beings who are not as privileged.”

Chef Nikky Phinyawatana of Asian Mint Asian Mint

That’s why three years ago the Human Rights Initiative of North Texas decided to bring together Dallas restaurants to help mark Dec. 10 as Human Rights Day, a designation recognized all over the world. The day marks the anniversary of the United Nations adopting the universal declaration on human rights in 1948.

All of the restaurants donate $250 to HRI, which will take those funds and provide free legal and social services for immigrants who have found safety in Dallas-Fort Worth from persecution, torture, domestic violence and abuse.

All we have to do to help is choose to eat out that day.

“I myself am a mixed mutt. I grew up in Thailand, now live in the United States. I’ve always been a U.S. citizen, but I’m aware of what is going on out there in the world,” Phinyawatana says. “I believe it’s important that people are treated in the right way, and when we can lend a helping hand, we should. I personally have been very blessed to have amazing opportunities here in the States, and when I have the opportunity to help out, I like to be able to.”

While Tuesday, Dec. 10 is when you can eat all day to support this cause, there’s also a kickoff event from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at the People’s Last Stand, 5319 E. Mockingbird Lane.