 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Summer's not 100% over. Go get some produce at this weekend's farmers market in Lakewood.
Summer's not 100% over. Go get some produce at this weekend's farmers market in Lakewood.
Taylor Adams

This Weekend: Decorate Cupcakes to Look like Succulents, Try Cambodian Food and Brunch at a Distillery

Paige Weaver | August 28, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Learn how to decorate Pinterest-worthy cupcakes that look like succulents. Tickets include a two-hour, instructor-led workshop, all the necessary supplies and four cupcakes to decorate and take home.

What: Make Your Own Edible Terrarium: Succulent Cupcake Decorating Workshop

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29

Related Stories

Where: Bowl & Barrel, 8084 Park Lane, Suite 145 (North Dallas)

Tickets: $35

***
Vegan ka thieuEXPAND
Vegan ka thieu
Kamp Fire

Celebrate Dallas’ first all-Cambodian restaurant featuring Khmer flavors. Kamp Fire is commemorating its grand opening with a meal tasting. One ticket includes one meal tasting; a vegan meal option is also available.

What: Kamp Fire Grand Opening Celebration

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31

Where: Kamp Fire, 460 N. Lamar St., Suite 200 (downtown)

Tickets: $35

***

Pick up goods from local purveyors at the Lakewood Village Farmers Market. Vendors include farmers, ranchers, bakers and artisans who make or grow their own products. Everything sold comes from within a 150-mile radius of Dallas.

What: Lakewood Village Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Where: 6434 E. Mockingbird Lane (Lakewood)

***

The Deep Ellum Mimosa Walk is a drinking and shopping experience culminating in a rooftop after-party at Harlowe MXM. Stops on this self-guided tour include Deep Ellum Cider, Deep Vellum Books, Flea Style, Rocket Fizz Soda and Candy Shop, the Leg Room and more.

What: Deep Ellum Mimosa Walk

When: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Where: Begins at 2814 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $27

***

Start your Sunday with a distillery tour, craft cocktails and a food truck brunch. Tour Deep Ellum Distillery and sample its award-winning vodka and three custom infusions. The first 50 guests also receive a meal after the tour from a local food truck.

What: Toast and Tour Brunch

When: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Where: Deep Ellum Distillery, 2880 Clover St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $15

***

Enjoy an array of culinary treats from more than 25 food trucks and carts in Klyde Warren Park. This family-friendly event will feature games on the lawn and live music from Decks in the Park and Downtown Fever Band.

What: Labor Day Food Truck Rally

When: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Where: Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (downtown)

Tickets: Free

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >