This Weekend: Decorate Cupcakes to Look like Succulents, Try Cambodian Food and Brunch at a Distillery

Summer's not 100% over. Go get some produce at this weekend's farmers market in Lakewood.

Learn how to decorate Pinterest-worthy cupcakes that look like succulents. Tickets include a two-hour, instructor-led workshop, all the necessary supplies and four cupcakes to decorate and take home.

What: Make Your Own Edible Terrarium: Succulent Cupcake Decorating Workshop

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29

Where: Bowl & Barrel, 8084 Park Lane, Suite 145 (North Dallas)

Tickets: $35

***

EXPAND Vegan ka thieu Kamp Fire

Celebrate Dallas’ first all-Cambodian restaurant featuring Khmer flavors. Kamp Fire is commemorating its grand opening with a meal tasting. One ticket includes one meal tasting; a vegan meal option is also available.

What: Kamp Fire Grand Opening Celebration

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31

Where: Kamp Fire, 460 N. Lamar St., Suite 200 (downtown)

Tickets: $35

***

Pick up goods from local purveyors at the Lakewood Village Farmers Market. Vendors include farmers, ranchers, bakers and artisans who make or grow their own products. Everything sold comes from within a 150-mile radius of Dallas.

What: Lakewood Village Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Where: 6434 E. Mockingbird Lane (Lakewood)

***

The Deep Ellum Mimosa Walk is a drinking and shopping experience culminating in a rooftop after-party at Harlowe MXM. Stops on this self-guided tour include Deep Ellum Cider, Deep Vellum Books, Flea Style, Rocket Fizz Soda and Candy Shop, the Leg Room and more.

What: Deep Ellum Mimosa Walk

When: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Where: Begins at 2814 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $27

***

Start your Sunday with a distillery tour, craft cocktails and a food truck brunch. Tour Deep Ellum Distillery and sample its award-winning vodka and three custom infusions. The first 50 guests also receive a meal after the tour from a local food truck.

What: Toast and Tour Brunch

When: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Where: Deep Ellum Distillery, 2880 Clover St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $15

***

Enjoy an array of culinary treats from more than 25 food trucks and carts in Klyde Warren Park. This family-friendly event will feature games on the lawn and live music from Decks in the Park and Downtown Fever Band.

What: Labor Day Food Truck Rally

When: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Where: Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (downtown)

Tickets: Free