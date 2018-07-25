This Weekend: A Rib-Eating Competition and an Antidote to Happy Hour

Make like Oda Nobunaga and head to Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar for an evening of cocktails and samurai education. After you grab a cocktail from the bar, head upstairs for an after-hours tour of The Samurai Collection of Japanese armor. The cost is $10.

What it be: Samurai Cocktail Tour

When it do: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 26

Where dat is: 2501 N. Harwood St.





Head to Riscky's Barbeque for what is known in some circles as the Swan Lake of food competitions. The 12th annual Rib-Eating Contest coincides with events happening at the Fort Worth Stockyards in celebration of the National Day of the American Cowboy. Because really, is there anything more beautiful than watching a grown man masticating slaughtered animals at breakneck speed? We didn't think so.

What it be: 12th annual Rib-Eating Contest

When it do: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28

Where dat is: 300 Main St.

***** Luck and Glazed Donut Works are combining forces again as they work to bring an end to as many diets as possible. Their weapons? Beer and doughnuts. If the historical popularity of this event is any indicator, Dallasites are just waiting for a reason to bring their keto regimens to a crushing, yeasty halt. The pairings this round include a strawberry thyme doughnut with Revolver's Blood and Honey and Cedar Creek Brewery's Lawn Ranger with a coconut almond doughnut. Tickets are $18.

What it be: Doughnut and Beer Pairing

When it do: Seatings at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 29

Where dat is: 3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 112

*****

***************

Join Four Corners Brewery and Rescue 2 Rescue for an afternoon of good eats and drinks, all in the name of a great cause. Rescue 2 Rescue is a nonprofit coalition that works to get doggos where they belong: in homes. If you're in the market for a pup to call your own or simply want to support Rescue 2 Rescue, then head to Four Corners for a summer camp-themed fundraiser. Campers will enjoy a drink as part of the $15 cost of admission, and they'll also have access to field-day-style activities for humans and their four-legged friends. Campers can also grab a tequila snow cone from Milagro Tequila and sushi balls from Sushimo Burrito.

What it be: Camp Furever Home Summer Fundraiser

When it do: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 29

Where dat is: 1311 S. Ervay St.

*****

The content, cheerful people have had their hour. Now is the time for the ruminators racked with ennui to step forward and, well, be inward and sad together. Join The Wild Detectives for Melancholy Hour. Billed as "happy hour for the rest of us," Melancholy Hour will set live readings of melancholy prose to the intentionally dismal musical stylings of Nigel Newton and Neil Coburn. And to really set the tone, drinks will be discounted, making substance-based coping the perfect way to wet your melancholic whistle.

What it be: Melancholy Hour at The Wild Detectives

When it do: 7-8 p.m. Sunday, July 29

Where dat is: 314 W. Eighth St.