This Weekend: A Rib-Eating Competition and an Antidote to Happy Hour

Make like Oda Nobunaga and head to Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar for an evening of cocktails and samurai education. After you grab a cocktail from the bar, head upstairs for an after-hours tour of The Samurai Collection of Japanese armor. The cost is $10.
What it be: Samurai Cocktail Tour
When it do: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 26
Where dat is: 2501 N. Harwood St.
Join Four Corners Brewery and Rescue 2 Rescue for an afternoon of good eats and drinks, all in the name of a great cause. Rescue 2 Rescue is a nonprofit coalition that works to get doggos where they belong: in homes. If you're in the market for a pup to call your own or simply want to support Rescue 2 Rescue, then head to Four Corners for a summer camp-themed fundraiser. Campers will enjoy a drink as part of the $15 cost of admission, and they'll also have access to field-day-style activities for humans and their four-legged friends. Campers can also grab a tequila snow cone from Milagro Tequila and sushi balls from Sushimo Burrito.
What it be: Camp Furever Home Summer Fundraiser
When it do: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 29
Where dat is: 1311 S. Ervay St.
The content, cheerful people have had their hour. Now is the time for the ruminators racked with ennui to step forward and, well, be inward and sad together. Join The Wild Detectives for Melancholy Hour. Billed as "happy hour for the rest of us," Melancholy Hour will set live readings of melancholy prose to the intentionally dismal musical stylings of Nigel Newton and Neil Coburn. And to really set the tone, drinks will be discounted, making substance-based coping the perfect way to wet your melancholic whistle.
What it be: Melancholy Hour at The Wild Detectives
When it do: 7-8 p.m. Sunday, July 29
Where dat is: 314 W. Eighth St.
