Tito's Made a Fanny Pack Mini-Bar for Dog-Walking

Bring on the dog days of summer with a fanny pack made for cocktails on the go — with your pup in tow.
Tito’s Handmade Vodka has teamed up with BISSELL Pet Foundation for an exclusive fanny pack that holds everything needed for a drink while walking your best friend — a walktail. The setup includes a drink holder, mini bottles and a collapsible dog bowl (since puppy dogs get parched too).
Dedicated to rescuing and protecting pets, Vodka for Dog People is a program created by Tito’s that will donate 100% of net proceeds from every purchase to BISSELL Pet Foundation to support its goal of finding a loving home for every pet.
The walktail kit was designed by a dog-walking and cocktail-drinking team at Tito’s. The superstar of the curated collection is the Tito’s Walk-Pack ($45), a belt fanny pack with a holder for Tito’s Walk & Sip YETI Rambler Lowball ($30) and three mini pockets perfect for 50 mL bottles. There are also two zipper pockets and a carabiner for a variety of dog-walking needs.
The booze doesn't come with the fanny pack. As Tito's explains, "We can shake up a drink, but not liquor distribution laws." So call your representative if this upsets you. That's literally what they're for.
Other merchandise includes Tito’s Vodka for Dog People bandana ($5), Tito’s Unzip N’ Sip Dog Bowl ($20) and a carabiner for a dog leash. There's also a Tito’s Dog Person Hat ($20), a BISSELL Pet Foundation Cap ($20) and a BISSELL Pet Foundation Dog Leash ($12).
Hmmm, but where are the drinks? To complement the launch, Tito’s has released walktail-themed cocktail recipes.