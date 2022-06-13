Two New Restaurants to Bring a Bit of Las Vegas to Dallas

Hooper Hospitality Concepts, a Las Vegas-based group, is set to make its Dallas debut with two concepts later this year and early next year.
The Saint will be a swank steakhouse and is scheduled to open in fall 2022. Night Rooster, a modern Asian restaurant and bar, should open in early 2023.
In Dallas, The Saint will open in the former space of Two Sisters space at 2633 Gaston Ave. and will offer an Italian-inspired menu, which will focus on dry-aged meat and chops, house-made pasta and vegetable-based dishes that are suitable for vegetarians and vegans.
The restaurant will be in a 4,900-square-foot space that will offer lounge seating for 120 guests in a warm classic steakhouse atmosphere. The overall design is inspired by a “saints and sinners” theme, showing a modern art influence with contrasting moods, accomplished by using materials and design, such as wood and steel as well as bright and dark color tones.
Night Rooster will be located in the Design District at 1000 N. Riverfront Blvd. Guests can look forward to classic Asian dishes, which includes Japanese beef and raw bar favorites, as well as shareable dishes like dim sum.
They will also serve cocktails that involve an emphasis on Asian whiskeys, soju and sake with fresh and floral components.
Night Rooster will have a 4,000-square-foot dining area and an additional 3,000-square-feet outside, including downstairs seating and a modern rooftop area for more than 300 guests. The interior is modern-Asian inspired, with a dark and moody atmosphere, while the lower-level, outside dining space takes inspiration from a Hong Kong alleyway. The rooftop will include a modern Asian design, adorned with wood and plant accents.
