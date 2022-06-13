Support Us

Two New Restaurants to Bring a Bit of Las Vegas to Dallas

June 13, 2022 4:00AM

Another high-end spot is headed to the Design District.
Hooper Hospitality Concepts, a Las Vegas-based group, is set to make its Dallas debut with two concepts later this year and early next year.

The Saint will be a swank steakhouse and is scheduled to open in fall 2022. Night Rooster, a modern Asian restaurant and bar, should open in early 2023.
Hooper Hospitality has opened award-winning restaurants in the Las Vegas area, each with a neighborhood-style feel. Their Locale Italian Kitchen and Craft Cocktails was honored with a James Beard nomination and was named New Restaurant of the Year by the Nevada Restaurant Association.

In Dallas, The Saint will open in the former space of Two Sisters space at 2633 Gaston Ave. and will offer an Italian-inspired menu, which will focus on dry-aged meat and chops, house-made pasta and vegetable-based dishes that are suitable for vegetarians and vegans.
The Saint will offer creative spins on classic cocktails, with house-made syrups and tonics and a wine menu that includes Italian wine and California reds.

The restaurant will be in a 4,900-square-foot space that will offer lounge seating for 120 guests in a warm classic steakhouse atmosphere. The overall design is inspired by a “saints and sinners” theme, showing a modern art influence with contrasting moods, accomplished by using materials and design, such as wood and steel as well as bright and dark color tones.

Night Rooster will be located in the Design District at 1000 N. Riverfront Blvd. Guests can look forward to classic Asian dishes, which includes Japanese beef and raw bar favorites, as well as shareable dishes like dim sum.

They will also serve cocktails that involve an emphasis on Asian whiskeys, soju and sake with fresh and floral components.

Night Rooster will have a 4,000-square-foot dining area and an additional 3,000-square-feet outside, including downstairs seating and a modern rooftop area for more than 300 guests. The interior is modern-Asian inspired, with a dark and moody atmosphere, while the lower-level, outside dining space takes inspiration from a Hong Kong alleyway. The rooftop will include a modern Asian design, adorned with wood and plant accents.

