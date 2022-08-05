Unbelievabowl Feeds Into Dallas’ Bowl Craze

It’s clear: Dallas has found a way to put just about everything in a bowl. Whether it’s Mexican, Indian or American cuisine, apparently everything tastes better when it’s eaten from a bowl.
Unbelievabowl is no exception. The new Asian eatery in Richardson has 20 different Asian-inspired bowls featuring meats and toppings ranging from vegetables to chicken to pork. They also give you the option to customize your entrée with different sauces, proteins and vegetables.
Vegetarians shouldn’t miss out on the curry croquette bowl ($8.95), a meat alternative that comes loaded with rice, vegetables and crispy breaded potato patties. All katsu bowls are served with a rich curry sauce on the side that you can mix in to your liking. You'll likely find yourself craving more of this sauce, so order extra for just $2 more. It's worth it.
What’s perhaps best about the innovative restaurant is that the menu is completely customizable. Ask for more rice, more vegetables or more sauce. Still, if you find yourself looking for more flavor, try a squirt of the self-serve spicy mayo or the creamy barbecue rice sauce.
Unbelievabowl, 2160 N. Coit Road, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday - Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday