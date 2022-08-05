Support Us

Unbelievabowl Feeds Into Dallas’ Bowl Craze

August 5, 2022 4:00AM

Bibimbap, tofu teriyaki and barbecue fried rice
It’s clear: Dallas has found a way to put just about everything in a bowl. Whether it’s Mexican, Indian or American cuisine, apparently everything tastes better when it’s eaten from a bowl.

Unbelievabowl is no exception. The new Asian eatery in Richardson has 20 different Asian-inspired bowls featuring meats and toppings ranging from vegetables to chicken to pork. They also give you the option to customize your entrée with different sauces, proteins and vegetables.
click to enlarge
Bowls are all the craze.
Anisha Holla
If you’re lost, try the chicken and gyoza teriyaki bowl ($8.95) with a bed of rice, white, brown or fried. The dish is loaded with stir-fried vegetables and a thick lightly sweet teriyaki glaze. We tried ours with roasted chicken and pan-fried gyoza. It's a healthy balance between rice, vegetables and proteins. For those less fond of sweet flavors, try the spicy teriyaki sauce instead of the sweet. Just order with caution; you may find your spice tolerance being pushed to its limits.
click to enlarge
Vegetable curry croquette
Anisha Holla
Unbelievabowl’s katsu is also a popular menu item, similarly served on a bed of rice and stir-fried vegetables. Go for the pork or chicken katsu ($8.95), which both come lightly breaded and fried on the outside but hide a satisfying center of tender meat within.

Vegetarians shouldn’t miss out on the curry croquette bowl ($8.95), a meat alternative that comes loaded with rice, vegetables and crispy breaded potato patties. All katsu bowls are served with a rich curry sauce on the side that you can mix in to your liking. You'll likely find yourself craving more of this sauce, so order extra for just $2 more. It's worth it.

What’s perhaps best about the innovative restaurant is that the menu is completely customizable. Ask for more rice, more vegetables or more sauce. Still, if you find yourself looking for more flavor, try a squirt of the self-serve spicy mayo or the creamy barbecue rice sauce.

Unbelievabowl, 2160 N. Coit Road, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday - Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
