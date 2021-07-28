First Look: Urban Seafood Co. Brings Seafood to Downtown Plano

Executive chef and partner Salvatore Gisellu grew up in Sardinia, an island off the coast of Italy, where seafood was a primary staple on his childhood kitchen table. He began his culinary career in Italy in 1987 before moving to the U.S. in 1991. He has led several other local restaurants, including Arcodoro & Pomodoro and Daddy Jack’s Grill before joining the Urban Family Restaurant Group in 2009.
Fresh seafood has long been a favorite for restaurant owners Bonnie and Nathan Shea. Seeing that there weren't any fresh seafood restaurants in the downtown Plano area, opening Urban Seafood Co. was a no-brainer for them.
The restaurant has an open-concept kitchen with a lot of natural light in the dining area. The oyster bar and fresh fish on display in the dining room paired with a saltwater fish tank adds a nautical feel to the place. The highlight of the restaurant is the enormous climate-controlled patio area. There is a lounge section on one side that is perfect for happy hour socializing and a dining area on the other with large windows throughout. The windows are open when the weather is nice and can easily close when it’s too hot or cold.
One of the unique features of Urban Seafood Co. is its custom-built adjustable, wood-fired grill. The grill allows the kitchen to prepare the daily fish specials and other menu items at exactly the right temperature and char level.
If you want to sample a variety of their fresh seafood in one dish, you should consider the cioppino (seen in the photo at the top). Loaded with mussels, clams, calamari, fresh fish, and shrimp in a flavorful tomato broth and served with grilled bread, perfect for dipping.
In addition to the restaurant bar, Urban Seafood Co. also has a fresh fish market where customers can purchase fresh seafood and pre-made sides and sauces to prepare at home. Like them on Facebook or Instagram to learn about the fresh seafood specials as well as live music events.
Urban Seafood Company, 1104 E. 14th St., (Plano), Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Closed Monday.