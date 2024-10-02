 Vector Brewing in Dallas: Beer, Pizza, Coffee (and Now, Breakfast) | Dallas Observer
Vector Brewing Now Serving Breakfast (Plus a Heavenly Cinnamon Roll)

From chilaquiles to the fried chicken breakfast sandwich of our dreams, Vector's new breakfast items were kind of magical.
October 2, 2024
Guests can enjoy the most heavenly cinnamon rolls from local bakery Salt Sweets. Danielle Beller
Vector Brewing has added breakfast to its roster, so we stopped by the Lake Highlands favorite to try some of its new items (and now, we kind of want to move in).

While there, we couldn't help but grab a couple of iced lattes ($4.75). As always, Vector Brewing served up a great one – in a fun glass, no less. As unabashedly in love with lavender lattes as we are, there’s something different about the lavender syrup here. It has an even stronger botanical flavor than most others we have tried, which we really loved. Next time, we’ll be trying the hot honey latte, which is one of its seasonal drinks for fall.
The large space is now open for breakfast in the mornings.
Danielle Beller
Alongside our coffee, we nabbed a cinnamon roll made by local bakery Salt Sweets to munch on while waiting for our savory dishes. Texas native singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves, who loves the Madonna Inn’s pink champagne cake, once said she “lives for [that] confection.” And now, we live for this one.

In stories of old, many of us may have heard of characters making deals with clandestine figures to trade their souls for abilities beyond that of mortal men, and we just have to ask, is the baker behind Salt Sweets OK? Because their cinnamon roll skills are unmatched enough that we wouldn’t be surprised if there was some kind of sorcery behind them. We’re not sure a cinnamon roll has ever left us speechless before. It was giant, especially for only $4, with a rich, buttery icing. The entire thing tasted like a cinnamon roll’s much-coveted center. Somehow, it wasn’t too sweet. Perfection.

Cinnamon rolls (that may or may not be made by the gods) aside, we also ordered some chilaquiles and a fried chicken breakfast sandwich that the brewery calls the “Fowl Habit.”
chilaquiles at vector
Cotija cheese lovers rejoice.
Danielle Beller
First up were the chilaquiles ($8), topped with heaps of cotija cheese and slices of avocado that make for a perfect backdrop against a crunchy chip. The chips were thin and crispy, which we always appreciate, and the sauce was so flavorful without being too spicy or acidic, which can be difficult to achieve. Just a good, solid, bright and fresh flavor throughout.

We will say because the chips come pretty drenched in the sauce, they can get a little bit soggy fairly quickly, but that’s the only potential downside we noted with this dish. And because it was pretty delicious, it was eaten quickly. The sauce might’ve been our favorite part of this dish, and the portion was huge, especially for only $8. The breakfast here is a total steal.
click to enlarge
The "Fowl Habit," featuring one delicious (and quite large) jalapeño cheddar biscuit.
Danielle Beller
Next, we tried the Fowl Habit. This creation features a juicy chicken breast fried to perfection with a thin, crispy and flavorful batter. Sandwiched between slices of a jalapeño cheddar biscuit that’s almost absurd in size (we’re not complaining), it’s drenched in hot honey and topped with sausage gravy.

It would probably be the hangover antidote of dreams, and not a day has passed since our visit that we haven’t thought about that biscuit. With the perfect amount of sliced jalapeños and cheddar cheese throughout, it wasn’t crumbly or dry in the slightest. Against the backdrop of the jalapeños, the sweetness of the honey hit just right. Ringing in at only $7, it outshines any cult favorite fast food breakfast biscuit. Whataburger honey butter chicken biscuit? We hardly know her. (We feel the need to disclaim that, jokes aside, there is room for all fried chicken biscuit sandwiches here).

How fresh everything was is made very clear by the heaps of flavors found in everything we tried, and we can hardly fathom how all of its breakfast items are less than $10. Aside from our note that if you don’t eat the chilaquiles fast enough, you could end up with soggy chips, we’d only complain that because the fried chicken on the Fowl Habit was so good, we only wish it came in a basket of chicken strips. The Southerner in us just knows it would be the perfect vehicle for ranch.
click to enlarge
Topped with hot honey and sausage gravy, it's beyond us how this biscuit sandwich rings in at only $7.
Danielle Beller
All of our shameless fan-girling aside, we also overheard the (very nice and on top of everything) staff talking about The Great British Bake Off, which we love to hear. From the execution of its menu to its staff’s choice in wholesome cooking shows, the level of taste is made clear throughout.

Referred to as "the original bad boy of cooking" by The Independent, Michelin-starred chef Marco Pierre White wrote in his memoir, "Perfection is lots of little things done well." We'll never stop being happy to report on places that serve $7 biscuit sandwiches that remind us of this quote.

Vector Brewing serves breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. So, go get you a cinnamon roll.

Vector Brewing + Pizza + Coffee, 9850 Walnut Hill Lane, No. 405. Tuesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Monday.
