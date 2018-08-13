Feed a Family for $10 by Knocking on This Taqueria's Back Door on Mondays

Few things can allay the malaise of Mondays, but we found a surprising chicken special that does. It may sound a little weird, but Velvet Taco’s backdoor chicken special happens to be the best cheap meal in the city on Mondays.

It includes a whole rotisserie chicken fresh off the spit, a stack of corn tortillas, creamy elotes, corn pico and salsa. It’s available every day of the week for $20, but on Mondays it’s only $10 while supplies last. Slice up your own avocado, throw the convenient box it comes in on the table and dinner is done. Enough to feed a family or a small hole in the heart left from the first work day of the week, it’s tastier than anything else $10 can buy at that quantity.

This isn't Costco — no club card required. Here, you throw in another $5.01 and get elotes and handmade corn tortillas with your cheap chicken dinner. courtesy Kari Patterson/@foodsings

Chef John Franke conceived the backdoor chicken when the original Henderson location opened seven years ago this August. The idea was to make to-go chickens available in a quick transaction without the need to wait in line. They initially advertised the backdoor chicken as a cash-only deal, but some locations today say they will take a credit card. The Henderson location is the only one that actually requires knocking on the back door with cash in drug-deal fashion.