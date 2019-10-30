This Weekend: Halloween, Día de los Muertos, a Vegan Food Festival and a Beer Fest in Deep Ellum

It's party time (more than usual) at BrainDead this weekend.

In honor of Día de los Muertos, La Popular Tamale House is serving seasonal pumpkin tamales. These vegan-friendly tamales will be available through the first week of November, so get them while you can!

What: Pumpkin Tamales at La Popular Tamale House

When: Now through the first week of November

Where: La Popular Tamale House, 4823 Bryan St. (Old East Dallas)

Call 214-824-7617 to order

***

EXPAND Find Halloween things to do at Legacy Hall on Thursday. Legacy Hall

Celebrate Halloween at Legacy Hall in Plano with a costume contest and dance party. The Throwback Party will DJ and play spooky dance tunes on the Box Garden stage. Judges will select a winner for Best Individual Costume and Best Group Costume with prizes equaling up to $2,000.

What: Hall-o-Ween at Legacy Hall

When: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Oct. 31

Where: Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

No tickets required

***

Chef AQ is prepping for Día de los Muertos at José this weekend. Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman

Remember and celebrate the lives of those you’ve loved and lost at the Día de los Muertos celebration at José this weekend. There will be an altar where you can bring gifts for your lost loved one. They will also offer food and drink specials as well as face painting and skull painting from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

What: Dia de los Muertos Celebration at José

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2

Where: José, 4931 W. Lovers Lane (Northwest Dallas)

No tickets required

***

The Texas Veggie Fair is back for its 10th year. This free event celebrates plant-based lifestyles with vegan food, cruelty-free products, animal rights and rescue organizations, yoga, kids activities and more. There will also be live music, guest speakers, panel discussions and cooking demonstrations.

What: Texas Veggie Fair

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. (downtown)

Tickets: None required, but you can RSVP

***

BrainDead Brewing is hosting its fifth annual Festicle, an outdoor beer festival featuring BrainDead beers, including some previously unreleased brews. There will also be guest beers represented from breweries such as 903, Avery, Epic, Jester King, Lakewood, Martin House and more.

What: Festicle 2019: Five Years of badass Beers, Music and Good Times

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: BrainDead Brewing, 2625 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $45

***

Chefs for Farmers is a three-day event that highlights local and regional farmers and chefs. During its Main Event, 50 of Dallas’ top chefs and restaurants will prepare culinary treats using ingredients sourced from local farmers. There will also be more than 40 wineries and distilleries and more than eight breweries in attendance.

What: Chefs for Farmers - the Main Event

When: 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

Where: Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. (The Cedars)

Tickets: $99 GA, $165 VIP