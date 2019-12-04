 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Southlake residents can soon easily get the fried chicken from Whistle Britches.
Southlake residents can soon easily get the fried chicken from Whistle Britches.
Beth Rankin

Chef Omar Flores’ Whistle Britches Will Expand to Southlake

Taylor Adams | December 4, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Whistle Britches, the fried chicken restaurant by James Beard-nominated chef Omar Flores, is getting its third location. This one heads across the area from its Plano and Far North Dallas locations, going to Southlake Town Square.

It will be interesting to see how the chef splits his time between that and the new Tex-Mex spot that’s still working things out in University Park, Muchacho.

But this area of Southlake should see fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits and waffles out of Whistle Britches, which is co-owned by Alex Marshi. There will also be an extensive local craft beer selection and cocktails.

Related Stories

This Tarrant County location is expected to open next year, taking over 4,457 square feet to serve Flores’ comfort food.

Whistle Britches joins a number of other restaurants in this suburban spot. Cookie bakery Crumbl, Ozeki Ramen, Sushi & Izakaya, and Pressed Juicery are already open in the square.

Whistle Britches, 431 Grand Ave. E, Southlake. Expected to open in 2020.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >