Chef Omar Flores’ Whistle Britches Will Expand to Southlake

Southlake residents can soon easily get the fried chicken from Whistle Britches.

Whistle Britches, the fried chicken restaurant by James Beard-nominated chef Omar Flores, is getting its third location. This one heads across the area from its Plano and Far North Dallas locations, going to Southlake Town Square.

It will be interesting to see how the chef splits his time between that and the new Tex-Mex spot that’s still working things out in University Park, Muchacho.

But this area of Southlake should see fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits and waffles out of Whistle Britches, which is co-owned by Alex Marshi. There will also be an extensive local craft beer selection and cocktails.

This Tarrant County location is expected to open next year, taking over 4,457 square feet to serve Flores’ comfort food.

Whistle Britches joins a number of other restaurants in this suburban spot. Cookie bakery Crumbl, Ozeki Ramen, Sushi & Izakaya, and Pressed Juicery are already open in the square.

Whistle Britches, 431 Grand Ave. E, Southlake. Expected to open in 2020.