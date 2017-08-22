ATTPAC Renews Efforts to Support Dallas' Small Performing Arts Companies

Jake Nice's production of We're Gonna Die — originally starring Sammy Rat Rios (pictured) — gets an encore, thanks to the Elevator Project. Rob Martinez

The AT&T Performing Arts Center is doubling down on its Elevator Project series, which began in 2014 and provides grants and performing space to local performing arts companies. There are eight companies on the lineup for the recently announced third installment — three more than last year — and they represent a wider variety of art. Opera, youth theater and a staged dialogue with an Amazon Alexa all made the cut.

All shows are general admission at $25 a ticket and will be produced in the Wyly Theatre studio space, Hamon Hall inside the Winspear Opera House or the reflecting pool in Sammons Park. Productions will begin in September and run through July 2018, including weeklong and some multiweek runs.

ATTPAC took some heat last year after receiving money from the city to cover its debt, but the center has made a renewed effort to support smaller, emerging and local arts groups with the help of the city of Dallas’ Office of Cultural Affairs.

“It’s important that there’s a place in the Arts District where artists can take risks, premiere work and find new audiences,” says David Denson, ATTPAC's director of programming and the creator of the Elevator Project. “There’s also a hunger from Dallas audiences to discover these groups and test drive their work. We think the center can help provide that platform.”

The 2017-18 Elevator Project is the first time a five-person panel of arts professionals and advocates has curated a season. An April call for entries from Dallas-based artists and arts groups yielded 41 proposals. In considering the proposals, ATTPAC prioritized new work and groups that didn't have performance space; it selected a mix of genres, artists and subject matter.

The artist panel comprised Becki Howard, a violinist and the former director of programming at ATTPAC; Terry Martin, head of fine arts at Greenhill School and former artistic director at WaterTower Theatre; Vicki Meek, a sculptor and writer and the former director at South Dallas Cultural Center; Judy Pollock, arts patron and the former chair of the Cultural Affairs Commission; and Lily Weiss, executive director at Dallas Arts District and former artistic director at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

The series will see the return of We're Gonna Die, Young Jean Lee’s 50-minute rock music concert that's also, sneakily, a play. Dallas-based composer Jake Nice produced the play this spring in venues across DFW. Nice says he's excited to give the production a second life in Dallas, this time with a consistent venue and cast.

“While audience responses were overwhelmingly positive, the structure I chose posed certain challenges. As the tour came to a close, I recognized that if granted the opportunity to perform the show again, I needed certain resources to improve what groundwork I had already laid," Nice says. "Thanks to David and his team at the AT&T Performing Arts Center ... I expect this play's universality to speak louder and clearer than ever and for audiences to leave feeling unified and hopeful about the fact that, yes, We're Gonna Die.”

Here's the Elevator Project's rundown of the 2017-18 season: