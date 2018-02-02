On His Own Dime, Preston Pannek Is Decorating Deep Ellum With Awesome Pop Culture References

A Dallas couple is showing its love for Deep Ellum through their free artwork. Painter and Lash Loft owner Preston Pannek and his girlfriend, Adrienne Casey, have started the 10 Mural Project through their company, House of Pannek.

“We are starting off by donating 10 free murals to Deep Ellum and ending with a show at Deep Ellum Art Company in May," Pannek says. "House of Pannek is more than just an art company. We would like, within the next year, to start representing other local artists. We want to help them understand the business side of art along with helping book commission jobs.”

Pannek is a self-taught artist who sold his first painting around 2005, and he’s been doing art shows ever since. However, he’s a relative novice when it comes to murals. He learned the methodology during workshops with Isaac "Izk" Davies, held at Deep Ellum Art Company last summer. By July, Pannek had completed a mural on the west wall of the venue.