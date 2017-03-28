Watch the Just-Released Trailer for David Lowery's New Film, A Ghost Story

Scooped up by A24 at Sundance, Dallas filmmaker David Lowery’s new minimalist tale, A Ghost Story, now has an official trailer. And yeah, it presses all the emotional buttons.

Reuniting Ain’t Them Bodies Saints actors Rooney Mara and recent Academy Award-winner Casey Affleck, A Ghost Story unravels your loose threads, pulling you through the passing of time, love and life. And by the look of this new trailer, grief has never appeared so lovely.

It’s official Dallas opening is set for July. (I like to gamble, so I’m going to place a bet that we’ll see this premiere locally at Oak Cliff Film Festival, which has been confirmed by absolutely nobody.)

