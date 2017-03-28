menu

Watch the Just-Released Trailer for David Lowery's New Film, A Ghost Story

A Former Luddite Earned His Own Holiday in Arlington by Giving Free Tech Advice


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Watch the Just-Released Trailer for David Lowery's New Film, A Ghost Story

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.
By Jamie Laughlin
A A

Scooped up by A24 at Sundance, Dallas filmmaker David Lowery’s new minimalist tale, A Ghost Story, now has an official trailer. And yeah, it presses all the emotional buttons.

Reuniting Ain’t Them Bodies Saints actors Rooney Mara and recent Academy Award-winner Casey Affleck, A Ghost Story unravels your loose threads, pulling you through the passing of time, love and life. And by the look of this new trailer, grief has never appeared so lovely.

It’s official Dallas opening is set for July. (I like to gamble, so I’m going to place a bet that we’ll see this premiere locally at Oak Cliff Film Festival, which has been confirmed by absolutely nobody.)

Jamie Laughlin

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >