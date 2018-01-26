Do You Live for Dallas Music and Culture? Can You Write and Edit? We Have a Job for You.

Do you consider yourself a Renaissance man or woman? Are you a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll, with some hip hop, EDM, pop and classical tossed into the mix? Do thoughts of Dallas music, books, theater, art, TV, film, freaks (we mean that in a good way) and fashion fill your enormous noggin?
If you can also write and edit and are a whiz at organization, then we have a job for you.
Caroline North, the Dallas Observer's music and culture editor, is leaving us for new gig. While that's a huge blow to us, it's a great opportunity for the right person — someone who's obsessed with Dallas' cultural and music scene from high to low, who never misses the hottest show in town and burns with the desire to tell our readers about the unique sounds and sights in the city.
We're not asking for much, just an eclectic-cultural-genius-music-fan who can polish our fine freelancers' contributions, turn out gems of stories herself/himself and make deadline. It's a snap.
We know you're out there. Interested in a challenge and a full-time job with benefits? Drop us a line with a resume and some writing samples to DAL-culture-editor@voicemediagroup.com.
