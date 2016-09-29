Dallas County Crime Spree Fugitive Was Deported Three Times

Guillermo Luviano-Franco aka Silvestre Franco-Luviano Williamson County

Guillermo Luviano-Franco, or Silvestre Franco-Luviano — depending on which of his aliases he happens to be using — shouldn't have been in the United States for the weekend crime spree that ended with his arrest at a Georgetown apartment complex, Hector Gomez, a deputy marshal with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said Wednesday.

At the time of his capture, police wanted Luviano-Franco for two killings. The first victim was Ruben Moreno, killed while he drove his car along Spur 408 in Dallas. The other victim, Welton Betts, was pumping gas in Cedar Hill at a Texaco station on U.S. 67. Luviano rounded out the spree by stealing a Lexus in Cedar Hill that was eventually dumped in Georgetown, and then kidnapped and robbed an unidentified Georgetown man on Monday afternoon.

By Tuesday night, the fugitive task force tracked Luviano-Franco to a relative's apartment in a complex near Georgetown High School. He was arrested, but not before starting a fire in the apartment and breaking down a wall between the apartment and a neighboring unit, Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Cory Tchida said on Wednesday.

Luviano-Franco was unarmed when he was caught trying to escape down a stairwell, but police found a .45 in the apartment in which he was believed to be holed up.

Exclusive Video of murder suspect Silvestre Franco-Luciano being taken into custody pic.twitter.com/KUg3eRXCHa — Chris Walker (@WalkerATX) September 28, 2016

According to a statement release by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Wednesday, Luviano-Franco had previously been deported in 2006, 2009 and 2014. That didn't mean it was hard for him to get back into the country, Gomez said.

"We have a very porous border; it is quite obvious," Gomez said. "So coming in and out of the country is relatively easy. You hate to say it, but this is not unusual. We deal with Mexican nationals, South American nationals as well as our own domestic fugitives that are dangerous."

Tchida said that Luviano-Franco would be extradited to Dallas County this week to face the two murder charges.