 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Mark Cuban had fun on Twitter yesterday afternoon.
Mark Cuban had fun on Twitter yesterday afternoon.
Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons

Mark Cuban Steps in Twitter Ant Pile After Sanders' Ejection From Restaurant

Stephen Young | June 26, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Mark Cuban made a mistake Monday afternoon. A TMZ camera found him outside a restaurant in California, and the Mavs owner actually stopped and talked to the paparazzo. Quickly, Cuban was talking about the Red Hen restaurant in Virginia and its decision to deny service to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Although he likely didn't know it at the time, Cuban was about to stir up Trump Twitter, a group that's never met a stupid fight it didn't like.

Here's what Cuban said with regard to the restaurant.

Related Stories

“It’s a good question. You can make an argument on both sides,” he told TMZ. “I don’t know what I would’ve done. More power to them for sticking up for what they believe in. But on the flip side, you don’t want to extend that to minorities, LGBTQ, et cetera. So it’s hard to figure out where that fine line is.”

That comment, the "more power to them" part, led to the following tweet from Mark Dice, whose Wikipedia article describes him as a "American YouTube personality, conspiracy theorist, and author known for his conspiracy theories about secret societies such as The Bilderberg Group, Bohemian Grove events, Satanists and the Illuminati control of the world."

After Dice's tweet, Trump Twitter was off to the races.

Some called for the boycott of Shark Tank, CNBC's Cuban-starring startup-pitch show.

Others made sure that Cuban remembered where his team plays its basketball.

This person INsta Blocked the Mavs — whatever that means.

And Twitterer Arik Waiz compared Trump to segregationists.

Then, of course, there was the hot take from Tigress Lilly, who insists that the Mavericks suck because their players receive appropriate compensation for their work, unlike high school and college basketball players.

Cuban, of course, has never met a ticket sale he didn't like. He responded to Dice within a half-hour of his tweet, telling him that all people, even YouTube conspiracy theorists, are welcome to see the Mavs at American Airlines Center.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >