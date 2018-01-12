Figure Skaters, Hockey Players and Nigerian Bobsledders: Dallas' Short, Fun Winter Olympic History

Dallas has a long, proud history of Summer Olympics success. Skyline High School's Michael Johnson is one of the best sprinters of all time. Tamika Catchings starred at Duncanville High School before winning four Olympic gold medals on the basketball court. Nastia Liukin and Madison Kocian both trained at North Texas gyms before winning multiple gymnastics medals for the United States. Even Bob Hayes, the first great Cowboys wide receiver, won two gold medals as a sprinter at the 1964 Olympics before putting on the silver and white.
The Winter Olympics are another story. Because several of the prerequisites for winter sports training — snow, mountains and ice rinks, among others — are in short or nonexistent supply in Texas, DFW's Winter Games history is colorful but a little thin.
With the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, less than a month away, let's take a look at the medalists, long shots and NHL mercenaries who've represented North Texas on the ice and snow.
BOBSLEDDERS
Surprisingly, one of the best sports for North Texas athletes at recent games has been bobsled, with an athlete competing in each of the last two Olympics.
Johnny Quinn
Former University of North Texas and McKinney High School football player Johnny Quinn made the U.S. bobsled team for the 2014 games after sending an audition video to U.S. National Team coaches in 2010. While he didn't win a medal in Russia, Quinn became a viral star after getting locked in an Olympic Village bathroom and punching his way out.
...With no phone to call for help, I used my bobsled push training to break out. #SochiJailBreak pic.twitter.com/apZRefgvCO— Johnny Quinn (@JohnnyQuinnUSA) February 8, 2014
Ngozi Onwumere
Mesquite's Ngozi Onwumere might be the most unlikely member of this list. Along with teammates Seun Adigun and Akuoma Omeoga, the former University of Houston track star qualified late last year for the 2018 women's bobsled competition. The three women, all children of Nigerian immigrants, will be part of the West African country's first ever Winter Olympics team.
SKATERS
When it comes to Olympians who actually grew up in DFW, the skating sports, both speed and figure, have seen the most participation and success.
John Baldwin
John Baldwin, a 2006 Olympian in pairs figure skating, was raised in Dallas by two figure-skating coach parents. After flaming out in singles competition, he paired up with Rena Inoue in 2000, forming one of the United States' most durable skating partnerships. The duo won two U.S. championships and finished on the podium another six times. Baldwin and Inoue competed in one Olympics, the 2006 games in Turin, Italy, and finished seventh. In their long program, they became the first Olympic pairs team to complete a throw triple axel in competition. Baldwin and Inoue got married in 2008 and retired in 2010.
Paul Wylie
Before winning the silver medal in men's singles figure skating at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France, Wylie grew up in Dallas and attended St. Marks. He never finished above ninth at the world championships and never won a U.S. championship, but Wylie saved his best performance for the world's biggest stage.
Jordan Malone
North Texas has plenty of places to roller skate, so it's no surprise Denton's Jordan Malone cut his teeth on inline speed skating before moving to the short-track ice in 2005. Malone made the U.S. Olympic team twice, qualifying for the 2010 games in Vancouver and the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, winning two medals in the 5,000-meter relay, a bronze in 2010 5 and a silver in 2014.
HOCKEY PLAYERS
They may not have been born or raised here, but several Dallas Stars have made huge impacts on the Olympic stage.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Jamie Benn
The Stars' superstar captain stood out on the 2014 gold-medal-winning Canadian men's hockey team. In the semifinals against the United States, the burly winger scored the game's only goal, knocking the United States out of contention for the gold medal. Benn would've starred at this year's games, too, but for the NHL's refusal to allow its players to participate.
Mike Modano
The greatest Star of them all represented the United States in three consecutive Olympics from 2002-10. In 2002 in Salt Lake City, he racked up six goals and four assists in just six games as the U.S. marched to a second-place finish.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!