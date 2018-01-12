Figure Skaters, Hockey Players and Nigerian Bobsledders: Dallas' Short, Fun Winter Olympic History

The Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn is stylish on the ice in the NHL and at the Olympics.

Dallas has a long, proud history of Summer Olympics success. Skyline High School's Michael Johnson is one of the best sprinters of all time. Tamika Catchings starred at Duncanville High School before winning four Olympic gold medals on the basketball court. Nastia Liukin and Madison Kocian both trained at North Texas gyms before winning multiple gymnastics medals for the United States. Even Bob Hayes, the first great Cowboys wide receiver, won two gold medals as a sprinter at the 1964 Olympics before putting on the silver and white.

The Winter Olympics are another story. Because several of the prerequisites for winter sports training — snow, mountains and ice rinks, among others — are in short or nonexistent supply in Texas, DFW's Winter Games history is colorful but a little thin.

With the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, less than a month away, let's take a look at the medalists, long shots and NHL mercenaries who've represented North Texas on the ice and snow.