Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller to Make Job-Seeking Pilgrimage to Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Sid Miller, and this is his official portrait. State of Texas

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller will cap off an eventful 2016 with a trip to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Miller will interview with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Trump strategist Steve Bannon in hopes of becoming the secretary of agriculture, according to a statement released by Miller's office Wednesday.

Miller would bring Texas swagger, a Trump-like love of social media and more than a touch of chaos to the Trump cabinet.

During his time as agriculture commissioner, Miller has issued a pardon to a cupcake while apologizing for the delicious treat's having been kicked of Texas public schools, restored deep fryers to the state's K-12 institutions and traveled to Oklahoma on the state's dime to get something called a "Jesus shot." (The shot is a mix of two anti-inflammatory drugs and Vitamin B12.)

Miller's also recommended Texans go home and "enjoy a tasty steak and sweet tea" in response new USDA regulations issued under the watch of his potential predecessor, Tom Vilsack.

His social media, posted at various times during his two years on state payroll, has caused uproars. Miller shared a macro on Facebook saying, “Japan has been at peace with the U.S. since August 9, 1945, it’s time we made peace with the Muslim world.” He also published a tweet referring to Hillary Clinton as a "cunt."

Sid Miller tweeting Sid Miller tweets. Patrick Svitek via Twitter

The press has asked him why he repeatedly pushed fabricated news stories on his official state and campaign social media channels. “I think probably a few times, you might be right — we got duped,” Miller told the Texas Tribune earlier this year. “Put something up that might not be true. Didn’t do it maliciously."

The commissioner's called the Civil War the "War of Northern Aggression," remains skeptical of global warming (He once asked on Facebook: "Folks, it is cold outside. Where is Al Gore and his global warming when you need him?") and brought on Ted Nugent to serve as his campaign treasurer.

According to a press briefing from Trump's transition team, Miller is competing with two fellow Texans for the gig.

Former Texas Agriculture Commissioner and state Comptroller Susan Combs met with Vice President-elect Mike Pence in Washington D.C. earlier this week, while former Texas A&M University President Elsa Murano met with Trump late Wednesday.

