LULAC Sues Texas, 3 Other States, Over Winner-Take-All Electoral College

Apparently still smarting from Donald Trump's huge, tremendous Electoral College victory in 2016, the League of United Latin American Citizens and a high-powered legal team sued four states, including Texas, challenging the way the states give out their electoral votes in presidential elections. By handing them out to the first politician past the post, states disenfranchise voters who support minority parties — and in Texas' case, minority voters — according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday.

“Under the winner-take-all system, U.S. citizens have been denied their constitutional right to an equal vote in presidential elections. This is a clear violation of the principle of one person, one vote. We filed these cases in order to uphold the rights of every citizen,” David Boies, the lead lawyer in the cases filed in Texas, South Carolina, California and Massachusetts, said Wednesday. “All Americans deserve to have their votes count.”

The plaintiffs in the suits, which include former Republican governor of Massachusetts and libertarian Vice presidential candidate Bill Weld and California actor and Republican Paul Rodriguez, don't want to eliminate the electoral college system, according to their filing. Instead, they want electoral votes awarded proportionally according to the votes received, rewarding candidates for campaigning across the country, rather than just in states that are close in the polls, and giving third parties a chance to get on the electoral board.