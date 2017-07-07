menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 59: The Cheese Omelet at Metro Diner

Friday, July 7, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Eat it. Your hangover will thank you.
Beth Rankin
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Let's get one thing straight: There is nothing gourmet, artisanal or chef-driven about the cheese omelet at Metro Diner. It's likely that you've had a similar cheese omelet dozens of times in your life. But at Metro Diner, this everyday dish feels like a cheese-filled hug.

Metro Diner is the quintessential no-frills diner — taped-up vinyl booths, wood panel walls, an open kitchen with a brilliant view of the line cooks cracking eggs onto the griddle. Your server is likely to call you baby, sweetie and honey all in the same breath. Your mug of standard diner coffee will be refilled before you even have time to ask for it, and your food hits the table quickly even when the diner is full.

The cheese omelet is, by all accounts, typical: perfectly cooked eggs, melty cheese and whatever fillings you so desire (bacon, tomato and onion are a must). But when you factor in buttery hash browns and that oh-so-perfect biscuit — crumbling to the touch and kissed by a perfect toasty char — it all feels so terribly comforting. The fact that the entire meal will set you back less than $6 certainly doesn't hurt.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

