Love the Uptown Whole Foods but don't actually feel like, you know, going there? You're in luck.
Love the Uptown Whole Foods but don't actually feel like, you know, going there? You're in luck.
Observer file photo

Amazon Launches Free Two-Hour Whole Foods Grocery (and Booze!) Delivery in Dallas

Beth Rankin | February 9, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

This summer's sale of Whole Foods to Amazon hasn't really lowered our yuppie grocery bill by much, but there is one upside: This week, Amazon launched a free two-hour grocery delivery service through Prime Now, available to Amazon Prime members in Austin, Cincinnati, Virginia Beach and, yes, Dallas.

Added bonus: booze.

"Prime customers can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market available for free two-hour delivery," according to a press release. "Select alcohol is also available for delivery to customers. Prime members receive two-hour delivery for free and ultra-fast delivery within one hour for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more."

Amazon will eventually expand the service into other markets, but who cares about them — we need our sustainably farmed swordfish steaks, and we need them now. Or, like, in two hours.

Delivery through the Prime Now app or website is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Head to the website to see if your ZIP code is included.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

