Amazon Launches Free Two-Hour Whole Foods Grocery (and Booze!) Delivery in Dallas

This summer's sale of Whole Foods to Amazon hasn't really lowered our yuppie grocery bill by much, but there is one upside: This week, Amazon launched a free two-hour grocery delivery service through Prime Now, available to Amazon Prime members in Austin, Cincinnati, Virginia Beach and, yes, Dallas.

Added bonus: booze.

Related Stories Drunk Shopping: Four Dallas Grocery Stores Where You Can Drink While You Stock Up

"Prime customers can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market available for free two-hour delivery," according to a press release. "Select alcohol is also available for delivery to customers. Prime members receive two-hour delivery for free and ultra-fast delivery within one hour for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more."

Amazon will eventually expand the service into other markets, but who cares about them — we need our sustainably farmed swordfish steaks, and we need them now. Or, like, in two hours.

Delivery through the Prime Now app or website is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Head to the website to see if your ZIP code is included.

