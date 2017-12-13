 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The slider cometh.
The slider cometh.
Melissa Hennings

It's Time to Get Between the Buns at Dallas' First Slider Festival

City of Ate | December 13, 2017 | 12:02pm
AA

What's better than sandwiches? Tiny sandwiches, that's what. The tiny sandwich is finally about to have its day at a big new food festival: Between the Buns, a Dallas Observer Slider Event.

From 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 24, sliders will rain down from the heavens at the Dallas Farmers Market. The event offers unlimited tiny sandwiches for all and booze to boot. If you dig the Observer's other food festivals — Tacolandia, Iron Fork, BrewFest, brunch festival The Morning After — this new fest is right up your alley.

From burgers to fried chicken to smoked meats and breakfast sliders, we'll have it all, and in an appropriately handheld package. Keep an eye on dallasobserver.com in the coming weeks for details about ticket sales and the list of slider slingers throwing down at Dallas' first celebration of the slider.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >