It's Time to Get Between the Buns at Dallas' First Slider Festival

What's better than sandwiches? Tiny sandwiches, that's what. The tiny sandwich is finally about to have its day at a big new food festival: Between the Buns, a Dallas Observer Slider Event.

From 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 24, sliders will rain down from the heavens at the Dallas Farmers Market. The event offers unlimited tiny sandwiches for all and booze to boot. If you dig the Observer's other food festivals — Tacolandia, Iron Fork, BrewFest, brunch festival The Morning After — this new fest is right up your alley.

From burgers to fried chicken to smoked meats and breakfast sliders, we'll have it all, and in an appropriately handheld package. Keep an eye on dallasobserver.com in the coming weeks for details about ticket sales and the list of slider slingers throwing down at Dallas' first celebration of the slider.

