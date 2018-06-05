Heartbreak on Lowest Greenville: The Blind Butcher Is Closing

Five months ago, the Blind Butcher on Lower Greenville threw a Hail Mary pass and shared on Facebook that as neighborhood eateries were struggling, it was, too.

"Truth be told, the last 18 months have not been kind to us, either," the Blind Butcher's owners posted. "Construction on Lower Greenville and more and more restaurants opening across the city have put a hurt on us, too. So instead of just closing the doors, we are choosing to fight back."

After the post spread, Blind Butcher got a brief boost — but it wasn't enough to keep the restaurant going forever. On Tuesday, owners announced that Sunday, June 10, is Blind Butcher's last day.