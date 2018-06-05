Heartbreak on Lowest Greenville: The Blind Butcher Is Closing

Five months ago, the Blind Butcher on Lower Greenville threw a Hail Mary pass and shared on Facebook that as neighborhood eateries were struggling, it was, too.
"Truth be told, the last 18 months have not been kind to us, either," the Blind Butcher's owners posted. "Construction on Lower Greenville and more and more restaurants opening across the city have put a hurt on us, too. So instead of just closing the doors, we are choosing to fight back."
After the post spread, Blind Butcher got a brief boost — but it wasn't enough to keep the restaurant going forever. On Tuesday, owners announced that Sunday, June 10, is Blind Butcher's last day.
"This is a day that we tried very hard to avoid, and we want to thank all of you that helped us stick around this long," the Facebook post reads.
Some bars and restaurants on Lower Greenville have struggled since the neighborhood adopted a midnight curfew for businesses, and there's high turnover on that once nightlife-friendly stretch of Dallas.
Owners Matt Tobin and Josh Yingling still have Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House and Goodfriend Package in East Dallas, where Blind Butcher fans may soon be able to stock up on the bar's famous sausage and cured meats.
"For those of you that love our sausages and a few other things, look for those coming soon to a Goodfriend Package Store near you," owners wrote on Facebook.
