The Not-So-Secret Steak Sandwich at 20 Feet Seafood Company is No-Frills Greatness

The steak sandwich, with dressed spring mix greens, tomatoes dressed in oil and vinegar, and caramelized onions, is $10. Don't skip on an order of french fries.

Pun intended, there’s no showboating at 20 Feet Seafood Company.

Cod is fried until it’s encased a golden orb of batter. Most things are served in a foil-lined plastic basket because some of the best, most emotional food is served in a basket that'll never disintegrate from the Earth. Chef Marc Cassel’s french fries are a frozen product, without shame. He crisps garlic and wild twigs of rosemary and thyme in the fryer with the frozen fries. It is a miraculous execution. The garlic emerges spreadably soft, the color of caramel, and the rosemary and the fries clatter, always snappable, on the basket.

Cassel and Suzan Fries, his wife and partner in crime, opened 20 Feet a few years go after a memorable meal at Pearl Oyster Bar in New York. They were inspired by the high-quality seafood served without nonsense. Years later, 20 Feet’s french fries and sandwiches are some of the most underrated in the city. Sitting in the dining room, a six-pack of cold beer that you’ve brought in tow (yes, it's BYOB), you’d need to scavenge high and low for pretension.