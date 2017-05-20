Five New DFW Coffee Shops to Check Out Next Time You Need a Caffeine Fix

Dee Traylor pours a cappuccino at newly rebranded Rosalind Coffee in Garland. Courtesy of Rosalind

Looking for a new place to grab a cup of coffee? The DFW craft coffee scene is expanding rapidly, which means you have more new options than ever — and a lot of those options are easily accessible to those outside of Dallas proper.

XO Coffee Company is a sweet addition to downtown Plano. Tim Cox

XO Coffee Co.

1023 E. 15th St., Plano

Linda McCall, an interior designer, fell in love with coffee while studying abroad in Barcelona. In February, McCall and her husband, David Martin, doubled Plano's craft coffee offerings by opening XO Coffee Co. on Avenue K. The sweet, modern shop occupies a 100-year-old building and serves coffee from local Novel Coffee Roasters. Try a single-origin pour-over, a coffee-free beverage like aguas frescas or the XO Soda, made with cream, soda water and house-made raspberry syrup.

Kimzey's architecture was heavily inspired by Hugh Comstock’s fairytale cottages by the sea. Courtney Jacobs

Kimzey’s Coffee

429 U.S. 377, Argyle

This whimsical addition to Argyle's growing food-and-drink scene comes courtesy of the development group behind some of the area's most popular eateries, Barley & Board, LSA Burger and Earl’s 377. The quirky building is modeled after a fairytale cottage, with "accidental" doors and round, hobbit-style windows, along with fireplaces and cozy nooks for curling up with a cup of coffee. The cafe serves Denton's West Oak coffee, an assortment of teas and hot cocoa for kids and scratch-made baked goods.

The Nest Cafe's custom cold brew dripper apparatus is a sight to behold. Tim Cox

The Nest Cafe

7777 Warren Parkway, Frisco

Don't let this Frisco cafe's beige strip-mall exterior fool you: Inside, you'll find minimal, L.A.-inspired vibes, coffee from Dallas’ Tweed Coffee Roasters, sharp latte art and teas from Milwaukee’s Rishi Tea. It also serves breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch. Don't skip the Nest Waffle ($7.75), made with blueberry compote, creamy mascarpone and lemon zest.

Like its other locations, the bar design at the new Ascension in Thanksgiving Tower is simple but full of the latest coffee equipment technology. Tim Cox

Ascension Coffee at Thanksgiving Tower

1601 Elm St.

Ascension Coffee started as a popular Design District cafe that opened in 2012, but the company has expanded quickly in recent years. It opened a roastery in 2014 and a second location at The Crescent last year. Early this month, it opened a third location in Thanksgiving Tower downtown. The new cafe has a minimal, museum-inspired design and an array of snacks and sandwiches, along with the same coffee menu available at other locations. Another aspect the new cafe shares with Ascension's other locations: a dearth of easily accessible parking, so plan accordingly.

Dee "Walt Deezy" Traylor pulls shots of his Ultralight Beans at Rosalind Coffee in Garland. Courtesy of Rosalind

Rosalind Coffee Co.

107 N. Sixth St., Garland

Oak Cliff native Dee Traylor cut his teeth at Starbucks and later helped to establish coffee programs at several Dallas cafes before heading to New York, where he launched Rosalind Coffee Roasters. Now, he's set his sights back on the DFW market, where he's turned Garland’s Generator Coffee House & Bakery into a Rosalind Coffee location, and he plans to open more shops — and a training lab — in the DFW market as his brand expands.

