Food News: Sixty Vines Is Coming to Dallas, Another Greenville Avenue Casualty and More
Sixty Vines will bring its Italian fare and tap wines to Uptown later this year.
Kathy Tran
In this week's food news round-up, more mixed-use developments appear on the horizon, local concepts expand and Greenville Avenue loses yet another business:
- Howdy Homemade, the Dallas ice cream spot that works with special needs organizations to employ people with Down syndrome and autism, has announced a new collaboration with two Dallas restaurants. "This will be the first time that Howdy Homemade’s sweet treats will be available at any restaurant in Dallas, and outside the shop itself," according to a release. "Starting on Friday, Feb. 24, the ice cream will be incorporated into the desserts at Smoke and within the next few weeks, it will also be available to the patrons at The Theodore."
- Sixty Vines, the wildly successful Plano restaurant and wine bar from the team behind Whiskey Cake, is opening a second location in The Crescent in Uptown, GuideLive reports. The second location of the restaurant, famous for its 40 wines on tap, is slated to open sometime this year.
- Yet another loss for Greenville Avenue: Specialty grocery spot Green Grocer is closing after business on Sunday, Feb. 26, CultureMap reports. The retail spot specialized in gourmet groceries and locally produced meat, but had been struggling recently, as evidenced by shortened hours. Owners plan to launch a co-op to deliver some of their more popular staples like their bone broth, CultureMap reports. It's been a rough year for Greenville Avenue, which also recently lost Remedy, Wayward Sons, C'Viche, Knuckle Sandwich and Clark Food and Wine.
- Dallas real estate developer Billingsley has announced big plans for a "restaurant and entertainment project" at Austin Ranch, on the southeast corner of Windhaven Parkway and Plano Parkway, and some big names have signed on. Slated to open in April, the mixed-use development will feature a new ramen spot from Teiichi Sakurai (Tei-An), "a burger-and-bar concept as well as a Cajun seafood spot similar to Bishop Arts staple Pier 247" from Frank Carabetta and a new location of OMG Tacos, according to press release. The development, dubbed The Shacks, will have "six small restaurant spaces that share a large, open-air patio," according to the release. "Positioned on the shore of Indian Creek and overlooking a public, one-acre dog park also designed by Billingsley, The Shacks will be constructed mostly of restored and reclaimed materials with a design eye that compliments the woodsy, natural beauty of Austin Ranch."
- Healthy Dallas spot The Juice Bar is opening a new location in March at Preston Hollow Village, according to a release. "The menu will feature a refreshing variety of pressed juices, chef-created smoothies, juice cleanses, nutrient rich bowls and other in-house food and snacks," according to the press release. "At 291 sq. ft., the location at 66 Highland Park Village will be their smallest store and the crisp aesthetic will be similar to that of other locations, but with seating available on the patio." The Juice Bar has other locations in Inwood Village and NorthPark Center.
- Legacy Hall, the ever-growing 55,000-square foot food hall coming to Plano, has added yet another tenant: Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co., which will have a taproom, brewery and six to eight beers available year-round and several limited releases and collaborations. Unlawful Assembly will be on the third floor, and the terrace on the second floor will overlook a large live music stage and beer garden.
- Oak Cliff pizza joint Eno's Pizza is opening a second location in Forney on July 11, which also marks the ninth anniversary of the flagship location in Bishop Arts. The 3,600-square-foot restaurant, opening at 215 S. Bois D’Arc St., will feature a menu similar to its original location, with pizza, pasta, beer, wine and cocktails, according to a press release.
- WestBend, a mixed-used development in Fort Worth's University District, has signed Bartaco, a franchise "offering inventive tacos, cocktails and more in a 4,853-square-foot space overlooking the Trinity River." This is the restaurant's first Texas location. The concept is inspired by "a healthy, outdoor lifestyle," and in a press release, Bartaco's food was described as "upscale street food with a coastal vibe" that "pulls from a broad palate of spicy, bold flavors from the Mediterranean, Asia and beyond."
