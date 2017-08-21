Food News: The Flying Saucer Comes to D/FW Airport and Lower Greenville Gets a New Eatery
|
The Flying Saucer is coming to Terminal D at DFW Airport.
Courtesy of D/FW Airport
In this week's roundup of North Texas food news: D/FW Airport gets a taste of Fort Worth, a local urban garden partners with a high-profile restaurant opening this fall and Lower Greenville gets another California import:
- Terminal D at D/FW Airport — AKA the international terminal with all the good food — is getting a beer-filled addition: a Flying Saucer location with more than 40 beers on tap, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The restaurant will open next year in Terminal D near gate 21 and will have "a second-story entertainment area, called the Flying Square, for live entertainment and music," the Star-Telegram reports.
- A new restaurant is coming to the space that used to be Clark Food & Wine on Lower Greenville: Laurel Tavern, a Southern California bar and restaurant that, according to a press release, "will focus on quality food, handcrafted cocktails and superior customer service,” D Magazine reports. While that is one of the most pointless press release restaurant descriptions we've ever heard, you can expect "a selection of small plates, salads, sandwiches and burgers which are ground fresh in-house daily," D reports.
- This time last year, Small Brewpub was struggling — owners had to work second jobs just to make ends meet. But after shifting focus and drastically simplifying their menu, the Oak Cliff brewpub has been thriving. Now, it's throwing lunch in the mix. Starting this week, Small is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
- Small isn't the only new lunch in Dallas. New Expo Park mezcaleria Las Almas Rotas kicked off lunch this week and will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. The tacos and tamales are well worth a visit.
- Bullion, chef Bruno Davaillon's lavish French restaurant opening downtown this fall, is teaming up with "local urban farmers to grow fresh ingredients onsite via hydroponics," Dallas Innovates reports. Dallas Urban Farms will build a custom hydroponic setup in Bullion's catering kitchen so Davaillon can grow "specialty heirloom vegetables, such as herbs and greens."
- Denton is getting a new restaurant from the team behind Barley & Board, Earl's 377 and Bumbershoot Barbecue, and it's opening in an interesting location: the top floor of the Wells Fargo building, the tallest building on Denton's downtown square. The Sunago Bell, a 5,500-square-foot, 150-person restaurant, promises lovely views and, so far, little else. There's no word yet on when the restaurant opens or what kind of cuisine it will serve, but a press release promises that it will be a "culinary adventure with a keen eye on design."
