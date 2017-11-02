 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
El diablo is in the details of this elevated Paloma.EXPAND
El diablo is in the details of this elevated Paloma.
Susie Oszustowicz

A Look at the Cocktails at the New Jalisco Norte, Now Open

Susie Oszustowicz | November 2, 2017 | 11:47am
AA

As they say, "The devil's in the details." The NL Group is aiming to get all the details spot on at its newest venture, Jalisco Norte, which opens today, Nov. 2. The contemporary-yet-traditional restaurant will serve authentic Mexican dishes and offers an agave-heavy cocktail menu. And, as any craft bartender worth his or her salt will tell you, even a whisper of certain flavors can completely change a cocktail.

The prime example is the Craft Paloma. Jalisco Norte elevated the traditional grapefruit-and-tequila cocktail and added a crowning detail: a mist of Campari and mezcal. The delicate float of such powerful flavors sets the tone for a delightfully different take on a basic drink.

Related Stories

Crafty Paloma
1.5 oz. Partida Blanco
0.5 oz. lime
0.75 oz. Combier Pamplemousse
1 oz. grapefruit
1 oz. Topo Chico
Campari and Mezcal mist
Lime salt rim

Jalisco Norte, 3858 Oak Lawn Ave.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >