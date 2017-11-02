A Look at the Cocktails at the New Jalisco Norte, Now Open

As they say, "The devil's in the details." The NL Group is aiming to get all the details spot on at its newest venture, Jalisco Norte, which opens today, Nov. 2. The contemporary-yet-traditional restaurant will serve authentic Mexican dishes and offers an agave-heavy cocktail menu. And, as any craft bartender worth his or her salt will tell you, even a whisper of certain flavors can completely change a cocktail.
The prime example is the Craft Paloma. Jalisco Norte elevated the traditional grapefruit-and-tequila cocktail and added a crowning detail: a mist of Campari and mezcal. The delicate float of such powerful flavors sets the tone for a delightfully different take on a basic drink.
Crafty Paloma
1.5 oz. Partida Blanco
0.5 oz. lime
0.75 oz. Combier Pamplemousse
1 oz. grapefruit
1 oz. Topo Chico
Campari and Mezcal mist
Lime salt rim
Jalisco Norte, 3858 Oak Lawn Ave.
