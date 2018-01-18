 


While Jalisco Norte's bloody Mary looks common, it's anything but.
While Jalisco Norte's bloody Mary looks common, it's anything but.
Courtesy of Jalisco Norte

Jalisco Norte's Bloody Mary Gets a Kick from Salsa and Mole Sauce

Susie Oszustowicz | January 18, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

We're on a constant search for a better bloody mary, and at long last, we've found a unique twist at Jalisco Norte. Thanks to the house bloody mary blend, chef Jose Meza's salsa rojo and a touch of mole salt crafted by bar manager, Ravinder Singh, it's a new favorite. (Who thinks to add bittersweet sauce usually reserved for enchiladas to a bloody mary?)

While we aren't wild about having to make decisions on weekends — isn't it meant to be our time off from adulting? — we love the option of going with either tequila or vodka in this drink. That leaves only one question: Bloody mary or bloody maria?

Norte Bloody ($8) — Guest's choice of vodka or tequila, Jalisco Norte's bloody mary mix, salsa rojo and mole sauce. Garnished with lemon wedge, olive and sliced jalapeño.

Jalisco Norte, 3858 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

