Jalisco Norte's Bloody Mary Gets a Kick from Salsa and Mole Sauce

We're on a constant search for a better bloody mary, and at long last, we've found a unique twist at Jalisco Norte. Thanks to the house bloody mary blend, chef Jose Meza's salsa rojo and a touch of mole salt crafted by bar manager, Ravinder Singh, it's a new favorite. (Who thinks to add bittersweet sauce usually reserved for enchiladas to a bloody mary?)

While we aren't wild about having to make decisions on weekends — isn't it meant to be our time off from adulting? — we love the option of going with either tequila or vodka in this drink. That leaves only one question: Bloody mary or bloody maria?