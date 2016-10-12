The namesake dish at Knuckle Sandwich: a monster of pulled pork, oozing pimento cheese and fried egg on slices of Texas toast ($13). Kathy Tran

After only a few months in business, Knuckle Sandwich on Greenville Avenue has closed, Escape Hatch reports. The bar was a project from popular Dallas bar maven Eddie "Lucky" Campbell. Via Mike Hiller:

... Eddie “Lucky” Campbell has closed his Lower Greenville Avenue restaurant, Knuckle Sandwich Co. Open only a few months, Campbell cut his losses and, according to someone close to the operation, the space will reopen later this month as Lower Greenville Taps with Alec Kemp, formerly of Andrews Distributing, signing the checks. Kemp confirmed the closure and told the Hatch he plans to keep the same basic look and feel of Knuckle, add draft beers, and streamline the drink menu. “Eddie’s food menu was really solid, so we plan to keep that,” Kemp said. “It’s a tough business." Neither McCullough nor Campbell responded to inquiries.

During the course of its operation, Knuckle Sandwich made a lot of tweaks to its menu, paring down as time went on. When it first opened, the bar offered a selection of steamed sandwiches, a northern deli specialty. After a few months, the 21 sandwich-menu was pared down to 11, and all of the steamed sandwiches were eliminated. Campbell cited "streamlined service" when asked about the truncated menu.

"At both lunchtime and dinnertime we are busier than we expected to be," he told Observer food critic Brian Reinhart, "so we are constantly tweaking to make things faster to make."

We called the restaurant but only got a message that the Verizon customer was unavailable. Nothing on the bar's Facebook page indicated a closure, except for customers wondering how to find a working phone number. We also reached out to the bar's owners but have been unable to get a comment about the closure. We'll update if we do.

