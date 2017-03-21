menu

Flora Street Cafe Is About to Have a New Neighbor: Asian-Fusion Spot Musume

Flora Street Cafe Is About to Have a New Neighbor: Asian-Fusion Spot Musume

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 11:36 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Josh Babb, center, creator and co-owner of Rock Libations, works with Dana Foley’s design team on plans for Musume.
Josh Babb, center, creator and co-owner of Rock Libations, works with Dana Foley's design team on plans for Musume.
Courtesy of Gensler Design
A new restaurant is coming to the Arts District this November: Musume, an Asian-fusion concept from Rock Libations (Kenichi, Shooters, Chop Shop in Carrollton and Roanoke). Musume, which means "daughter" in Japanese, will be a 5,000-square-foot spot and is the second restaurant in Hall Arts, the "five-acre, mixed-use, three-phase development ... developed by Hall Group," according to a press release.

Musume will join Stephan Pyles' Flora Street Cafe, Hall Arts' other restaurant tenant, and will feature "a warm yet contemporary interior using natural materials, light and stylish textures," according to the release.

There's no word just yet on what Musume's menu will look like, but it will open first for dinner and eventually add lunch hours.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

