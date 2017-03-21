Flora Street Cafe Is About to Have a New Neighbor: Asian-Fusion Spot Musume

Josh Babb, center, creator and co-owner of Rock Libations, works with Dana Foley’s design team on plans for Musume. Courtesy of Gensler Design

A new restaurant is coming to the Arts District this November: Musume, an Asian-fusion concept from Rock Libations (Kenichi, Shooters, Chop Shop in Carrollton and Roanoke). Musume, which means "daughter" in Japanese, will be a 5,000-square-foot spot and is the second restaurant in Hall Arts, the "five-acre, mixed-use, three-phase development ... developed by Hall Group," according to a press release.

Musume will join Stephan Pyles' Flora Street Cafe, Hall Arts' other restaurant tenant, and will feature "a warm yet contemporary interior using natural materials, light and stylish textures," according to the release.

There's no word just yet on what Musume's menu will look like, but it will open first for dinner and eventually add lunch hours.

