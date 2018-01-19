Food News: Uptown Gets a New 'Restaurant Lounge' and the Standard Pour Gets New Owners

In this week's Dallas-area food news roundup, there are big shakeups at both an Uptown cocktail bar and a Frisco barbecue joint, and a new "restaurant lounge" opens on Cedar Springs:
- Big changes at an Uptown mainstay: Local veteran Eddie "Lucky" Campbell bought out the owners of the Standard Pour, according to a Facebook post. Campbell also owns another Uptown cocktail bar, Parliament. "My partner Brad Woy and I recently were offered the opportunity to purchase the Standard Pour," Campbell wrote on Facebook. "We thought about it for about one second and immediately decided we would be honored and proud to become the new owners of one of the greatest bars on Earth." Campbell said he's keeping the bar's staff on board. "All of the original partners are our dearest friends, and they were most proud of their staff and team who have all been together for a considerable time," Campbell said. "So respectfully we have kept the entire team together. The TSP partners expressed that they only wanted to offer the bar to someone who would protect the history and vision as it has become such a significant Dallas destination — to which we proudly offered our hands and made a deal." Campbell has already taken over the bar; no word yet on how the menu may change under his ownership.
- 3 Stacks Smoke & Tap House in Frisco has new management: "chef-Partner Pete Rukes, Managing Partner Andrew Wilkinson and Pitmaster Bryan Shanahan, who join owner Jason Hall and Vice President Andrew Golden," according to a press release. The restaurant will close Monday, Jan. 22 and reopen Monday, Feb. 5 with a new menu. Some current 3 Stacks dishes will remain on the menu, but Rukes will also freshen it up with dishes like jalapeño-cheddar sausage corn dogs, Texas poutine with brisket chili and a fried green tomato BLT with house-cured pork belly, according to the release.
- A new restaurant opened yesterday on Cedar Springs: Pazzo Uptown, a "restaurant/lounge concept offering a unique spin on all the classic American Italian favorites as well as an expansive view of the Uptown skyline," according to a press release. The release repeatedly touts Pazzo as "the only restaurant in Dallas to offer an all day, all night dining experience alongside a high-energy lounge" and "Dallas' first restaurant lounge," but the concept has been around in Dallas for several years. Pazzo, now open for lunch and dinner, boasts "a raw bar with fresh oysters and seafood towers, an on-toast menu and a rich 10-layer cake" along with "brick chicken, turkey meatballs with homemade Ragu and zucchini noodles." The restaurant is at 2680 Cedar Springs Road.
- The team behind Armoury D.E. is bringing a new concept to Deep Ellum: Ruins, "bringing a lot of Mexican cuisine with Caribbean and South American elements and a 'library' of agave-based drinks with a large rum selection thrown in for good measure," Eater reports. Via Eater's story:
"Vintage Havana-inspired interiors at Ruins will welcome guests to the indoor-outdoor space that will seat 115 inside (mostly at tables) and another 25 on the fenced-in front patio. An adjacent music venue will be accessible from the bar-restaurant, and will throw larger shows than Armoury’s backyard patio has been able to accommodate."
It's set to open this spring at 2653 Commerce St.
