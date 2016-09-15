The World Needs More Booze Slushies
Haystack's frozen Haymaker is the perfect cocktail for ... anything, actually.
Susie Oszustowicz
Slushies make most things better. Alcoholic slushies make everything better. Haystack Burger + Barleyfigured that one out and created The Haymaker, a whiskey slushie to accompany their mouthwatering burgers and delightful fries.
Make one at home using the recipe for a one-off below, or stop in for one (or three) perfectly frozen and delightfully boozy glasses at the Haymaker.
The Haymaker
3 oz. iced tea (Haystack's is a signature blend of pineapple, lemon and orange)
1 oz. orange Juice
1 oz. lemonade
1.5 oz. Maker’s Mark
Blend all ingredients together with ice or serve over ice with an orange garnish. Makes one cocktail.
Haystack Burgers and Barley, 100 S Central Expy., Richardson
