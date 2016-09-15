menu


The World Needs More Booze Slushies

Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
Haystack's frozen Haymaker is the perfect cocktail for ... anything, actually.
Susie Oszustowicz
Slushies make most things better. Alcoholic slushies make everything better. Haystack Burger + Barleyfigured that one out and created The Haymaker, a whiskey slushie to accompany their mouthwatering burgers and delightful fries.

Make one at home using the recipe for a one-off below, or stop in for one (or three) perfectly frozen and delightfully boozy glasses at the Haymaker.

The Haymaker
3 oz. iced tea (Haystack's is a signature blend of pineapple, lemon and orange)
1 oz. orange Juice
1 oz. lemonade
1.5 oz. Maker’s Mark

Blend all ingredients together with ice or serve over ice with an orange garnish. Makes one cocktail.


Haystack Burgers and Barley, 100 S Central Expy., Richardson

