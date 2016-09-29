menu

You'll Be Falling for Figs with Bowen House's New Fall Cocktail

Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
You'll fall hard for Bowen House's Falling for Figs this fall.EXPAND
Susie Oszustowicz
PSLs, UGGs, oversized scarves, shacks made of pumpkins at the Arboretum, sub-90-degree weather — fall is here, people, and bars are readying their menus for the weather change to focus on new trends and seasonal produce. One of Bowen House's new offerings, Falling for Figs, brings in rosemary, fig and blackberry paired with locally distilled ROXOR gin, featuring notes of pecan and cinnamon, to create a perfect fall cocktail.

Pop by and let Reid Lewis and the guys behind the bar mix one up for you, or make it at home and cuddle up under a blanket.

Falling for Figs
Muddled black fig and blackberry
1.5 oz. ROXOR Gin
0.5 oz. Lillet
0.5 oz. fresh lemon juice
0.75 oz. simple syrup
1 dash Reagan's Orange Bitters
Rosemary

Shake all ingredients with rosemary and ice until well chilled. Double strain into a Nick and Nora glass and garnish with a fig.

Bowen House, 2614 Boll St.

