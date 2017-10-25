Everybody Freak Out: Zoli's Returns Nov. 3. Here's a Sneak Peek.

More than a few hearts broke when Zoli's NY Pizza shuttered its Oak Cliff restaurant on Valentine's Day 2016. But the building needed too many repairs to justify the expense, and a changing Bishop Arts District pushed Zoli's north — way north, to Midway Road in Addison.

Zoli's customary Instagram neon asks the tough questions. Beth Rankin

At first glance, this part of Midway seems like your average suburban stretch, but there are a few solid offerings within a few blocks of the forthcoming Zoli's 2.0, opening Nov. 3 in a former Snuffer's at 14910 Midway Road. Ascension opened a location of its new 84 Point Coffee just down the street, and trendy co-working space Treehouse is nestled between the two.

When Zoli's closed last year, Jay Jerrier's pizza empire was just beginning to take off. Now his popular Cane Rosso pizzeria is popping up all over Texas, with locations in Houston, Austin, Fort Worth, Carrollton and The Star in Frisco. He also purchased an Austin soft-serve ice cream shop, Cow Tipping Creamery, and he's bringing his super-chill New York-style pizza back to North Texas with the new Zoli's.

EXPAND Zoli's old marquee says what we're all thinking. Beth Rankin

At Zoli's 2.0, which will start with dinner service Nov. 3 and eventually add lunch, the New York-style pizzas are available in both 14-inch round and 12-inch square versions, and you'll find the same classics people loved at the Bishop Arts location: the chicken bacon pizza, the Lady Marmalade, Bolognese made with Luscher's sausage.

You'll even find something you won't find at any other pizzeria in Jerrier's empire: ranch dressing. The notorious ranch-hater will sell $1 sides of jalapeño ranch, the proceeds form which will go to Cane Rosso Rescue, Jerrier's dog rescue nonprofit.

EXPAND Zoli's cheese pizza in square format. Beth Rankin

The 4,200-square-foot space in Addison is almost churchlike with its tall vaulted ceilings and high windows, which seems appropriate given Zoli's religious following. Sarah Reiss of R&R Design Works made custom geometric wood tables and steel-cut lighting fixtures, and in classic Jerrier style, you'll find a 10-foot-long Clay Stinnett painting of the "Last Supper" featuring Star Wars characters hanging above a 10-person purple velour banquette.

Above the open pizza-making area, you'll find Zoli's notorious marquee, where Jerrier's sass is on full display. Zoli's wouldn't exist without it.

EXPAND Pizza dreamin'. Beth Rankin

"After a long delay due to permitting and construction, we are thrilled to finally unveil the new version of Zoli's to Dallas," Jerrier said in a press release. "The delay gave us plenty of time to travel to the East and West Coasts to find inspiration for the new menu, and we really have the dough dialed in after working with Brian Spangler from Apizza Scholls in Portland, Oregon. The large space and kitchen gives us the flexibility to create and offer so many of the things that both Lee and I ate growing up in the Northeast."

Take a look at Zoli's 2.0's menu below and make plans to venture north when this beloved pizza joint re-enters the fray next month.

Zoli's NY Pizza, 14910 Midway Road, Addison