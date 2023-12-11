10 Best Places to Play Pickleball in Dallas-Fort Worth

Chicken N Pickle
Snack and Serve
4600 Merlot Ave., Grapevine
Chicken N Pickle is an indoor and outdoor pickleball joint great for both playing and eating. The Grapevine court made our Best of Dallas 2023 list, in part for its full menu of fried and grilled eats (most of which are, obviously, of the poultry variety). The complex also serves a wide selection of locally brewed beers for those who like a paddle in one hand and a pint in the other. If you’re a newbie anxious to reach pro pickleballer status, Chicken N Pickle offers private and group pro lessons and beginner clinics starting at $15.
The Sandy Pickle
5683 Village Glen Drive
The Sandy Pickle is another one of Dallas’ newer pickleballin' places. The venue is made up of six pickleball courts, as well as six sand volleyball courts, a food truck and a bar. If you're searching for fellow picklers on the same level, The Sandy Pickle allows users on its app to rank themselves over seven levels to better match up with on-par players. Bottom Level One is made for paddle sport newbies, while top Level Seven is a better fit for U.S. Open Pickleball Champions-to-be. Courts can be reserved for paddling athletes of all levels hourly online and through the app, starting at $30.
Courtside Kitchen
1615 Rogers Road, Fort Worth
Courtside Kitchen, Fort Worth’s first restaurant and pickleball facility, is perfect for both an outdoor pickleball matchup and a dining out experience. Two covered and seven outdoor courts are available to rent for $20 an hour on weekdays and $40 an hour on weekends. Walk-ins are allowed, but Courtside Kitchen recommends reserving a court online. Picklers can bring their own paddles, but rentals are also available for $2.50 each. Pickleball players and spectators alike can enjoy the restaurant’s lunch and dinner menu, and can tune in to some local music acts in the outdoor beer garden. Players can also drink while they dink, as the kitchen offers a number of specialty court-friendly pitchers, buckets and more.
Outdoor Courts
Oasis Pickleball Club
5757 State Highway 205, Rockwall
Those wanting to up their pickleball game may favor the Oasis Pickleball Club’s 50+ courts (one of the largest in DFW). The premiere pickleball club takes its game very seriously, as it is home to two championship pickleball courts and has hosted the Professional Pickleball Association’s Texas Open Championships since 2020. Oasis’ courts offer $15 open play to non-members, as well as a number of private training courses and intermediate and advanced drills. Available membership options start at $55 and include perks like no court fees, free pickleball ratings and access to the club’s pool during season. While Oasis may offer a pro-level experience, pickleball beginners and pros alike can find their own court community within the mixers and leagues offered at the club.
The Courts of McKinney
3253 Alma Road, McKinney
The Tennis Center at The Courts of McKinney offers 10 multi-use pickleball and tennis courts for members and non-members. Court reservations and admission to clinics and programs for both new and experienced pickleballers can be booked on the Impact Activities app. In addition to reservations and open play times, The Courts also hosts occasional parties and mixers for flapjacking friends. Paddle-wielders with a competitive edge can contact The Courts’ pickleball professionals for info on group leagues, tournaments and other events.
Fretz Tennis Center
6998 Belt Line Road
For players picky about their court’s layout, Fretz Tennis Center houses four courts strictly designed and designated for pickleball. The public center’s courts can be booked through the Impact Activities app for $5 per non-member for a 90-minute session. Those who are just now learning the ropes of pickleball may be interested in booking one of the facility’s newer programs, the Intro to Pickleball Beginners Clinic. The four-week session teaches students the ins and outs of the cross-court game while allowing them to receive active feedback from some of Fretz’s pickleball pros.
Cole Park
4000 Cole Ave.
Dallas Park and Recreation offers six outdoor hard courts at Cole Park. The dedicated courts have permanent lines and nets and include a number of courtside lights for nighttime matches. Public paddles and balls are not available, so players must follow a BYO system. The courts are free and cannot be reserved, allowing unrestricted players to smash and volley to their heart’s content.
Indoor FacilitiesKidd Springs Recreation Center
711 W. Canty St.
Other free pickleball opportunities can be found for Dallas residents 60 and up at Kidd Springs Recreation Center, which houses two indoor and three outdoor wooden courts. Non-seniors will need to purchase a rec center membership for access. While the court lines are permanent, portable nets are available for customized court experiences. The center is closed on Sundays, but pickleballers ages 0–99 can still enjoy plenty of free play Monday through Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Fieldhouse USA
6155 Sports Village Road, Frisco
Fieldhouse’s 144,000-square-foot multipurpose indoor facility offers a little bit of everything for Frisco sports fanatics. Its wooden court has been made available for a variety of players and teams from basketball to volleyball, and it now hosts open play pickleball. Pickleball sessions take place Monday through Friday and are available to picklers of all ages. Players can access the court, whether for pickling or other ball-centric sports, with a $5 entry fee.
North Point Pickleball
1512 I-35W South, No. 140, Denton
Some of North Point Volleyball Club’s courts are changed to double-use spaces for Denton pickleball players to access every day of the week. The four private indoor courts are open to those who pay a $5 playing fee. Court lines are permanent but the nets are portable. Players wanting to raise their pickleball ranking can practice during open play, reserve their own court or book trainers and lessons online.