15 (Mostly Free) Events To Celebrate Black History Month in Dallas

Black and African Americans have long found ways to celebrate each other and the strides we have made in the U.S. despite systemic racism, health inequity and many other socioeconomic disadvantages.
For non-Black Americans figuring out what Black History Month means to them, take notes, not a knee like Nancy Pelosi. Black History Month is a time to learn about the many dimensions that make Black culture so complex and vibrant.
This roundup of local events provides opportunities to learn about Black culture and its connections to art, sports and Dallas’ favorite activity — brunch. Whether you want to laugh, shop or learn about Black hair, there’s a Black History Month event in Dallas that offers education and a better understanding of Black communities making history today.
Here are the best events in Dallas to celebrate Black History Month.
I Am Delivered’TFeb. 6–18
Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.
$10
I Am Delivered'T is a joyful comedy set in the parking lot of the fictional New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. The play introduces audiences to Church Usher Board culture and celebrates gender-loving church folks and the power of being your authentic self. It stars theater legend Liz Mikel and is presented by Dallas Theater Center.
The Black Sugar Comedy Show7 p.m., Feb 9
Dallas Comedy Club, 3036 Elm St.
$15
The Black Sugar Comedy Show features up-and-coming comedians, sketch artists and storytellers. Keep an open mind at this show, which is open to a variety of Black entertainers.
Black History Month Tasting with Tequila With FriendsFeb. 9, 10, 15, 17, 23 and 24
Various locations
Free
You won’t experience “one tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor” with this spirit founded by four friends from Oak Cliff. Sample the blanco or reposado before buying a bottle of this artisan tequila meant to be shared with friends.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Feb. 11, 18, and 25
Donuts for Breakfast
Commons Club, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.
Free
Besides having Donuts for Breakfast at the Virgin Hotel's Common Club, you can listen to live vinyl music and shop Black-owned business pop-ups featuring skin care, home goods and upcycle brands Aloe Curves Skin, The Plant Project and Good Cycle. The event honors the massively influential late hip-hop producer J. Dilla.
5 p.m., Feb. 12
Down for the C.R.O.W.N.: Courageous Conversation with Tashara Parker
Richardson ISD Professional Development Center, 701 W. Belt Line Road, Richardson
Free
Richardson ISD staff and educators invited journalist Tashara Parker to discuss how hair discrimination shows up at school and work. The Emmy-winning reporter and anchor known for her natural locks will likely drop gems for all to hear.
Blacks Only Stand-Up Show7 p.m., Feb. 16
Dallas Comedy Club, 3036 Elm St.
$15
Andrew Wattley, also known as Big Dreux, is a Dallas-born comedian who explores race, politics and relationships during his big-laugh-inducing shows. His fifth headlining performance will also feature local comedian Payton Payne.
Feb. 16, 17 and 18
Uptown Nights: It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St.
$49
Join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in paying tribute to an impactful period in musical Black history, the Harlem Renaissance. The concert showcases timeless classics by the likes of Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Ella Fitzgerald and Ethel Waters.
Feb. 17
African American Read-In
African American Museum of Dallas, 3536 Grand Ave.
Free
This celebration presented by Dock Bookshop in collaboration with the African American Museum will highlight Black literacy and authorship. The Read-In event will offer book readings, discussions and even “speed dating with books in mind.”
Feb. 17 – March 3
Yanga: Afro-Mexican History About the First Liberator of the Americas
Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St.
$25
Yanga, presented by Cara Mia Theater, is based on the true story of an enslaved African prince who led a rebellion and negotiated for a territory’s independence less than 100 years after the Spanish colonization of Mexico. Translated to English for the first time, Yanga explores Afro-Mexican history.
6 p.m. Feb. 23
He Gone Cry in the Car: Artistic Expression of Black Male Pain
South Dallas Cultural Center, 3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave.
Free
Dive deep into the raw emotions of Black male pain through various art forms. Hosted by GNO and King Shakur, a series of performances and thought-provoking artworks will shed light on the challenges faced by Black men.
Feb. 23 and 24
Zainab Johnson Live
Dallas Comedy Club, 3036 Elm St.
$25
The mega-viral Zainab Johnson is performing her stand-up at Dallas Comedy Club. Johnson's comedy is based on her background, heavily shaped by growing up in Harlem as one of 13 siblings in a Black Muslim family. You won’t just laugh at her sarcastic, therapeutic style and delivery. You’ll learn about race, religion, and Black families.
The 2618 ProjectEvery Tuesday through Saturday
Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House & Museum, 2618 Warren Ave.
Free
Juanita J. Craft spent her life fighting for human rights and advocating for others to continuously improve the quality of their lives. The Juanita Craft House is one of three U.S. house museums honoring female figures in the modern civil rights movement.
5 p.m., Feb. 17
Joy by Emmanuel Gillespie
Pencil on Paper Gallery, 4755 Algiers St., No. 100
Free
Emmanuel Gillespie’s new Joy series celebrates those life moments that produce utter human happiness. While you’re there, explore the exhibition From Behind the Vine by Abi Salami, which explores Yoruba spirituality, Black bodies and community transformation.
THE TALK: An Artist Conversation3 p.m. Feb. 17
Daisha Board Gallery, 2720 Bataan St.
Free
Artist Jennifer Monet Cowley and journalist Candace Sweat will delve into the world of art, creativity and the relationship between artists and their audiences during this chat that focuses on Monet Cowley’s latest exhibition, Art Chapters: The Book of Jennifer.
Feb. 24
Black Tennis History: Adult Drills, Play, Social, and Eats
Kiest Tennis Center, 2324 W Kiest Blvd.
$17.50
Sure, you know Serena Williams, CoCo Gauff and Naomi Osaka. But have you heard of Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe? Attend this informative and interactive event to learn the basics of tennis and socialize with fellow beginners, enthusiasts and experts.