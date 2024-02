15 (Mostly Free) Events To Celebrate Black History Month in Dallas

I Am Delivered’T

The Black Sugar Comedy Show

click to enlarge Celebrate BHM with tequila inspired by Oak Cliff and made in Jalisco. Courtesy of Tequila With Friends

Black History Month Tasting with Tequila With Friends



Donuts for Breakfast



Down for the C.R.O.W.N.: Courageous Conversation with Tashara Parker

Blacks Only Stand-Up Show

click to enlarge Reflect on the music of the Harlem Renaissance this month with Byron Stripling and other great musicians. Courtesy of Dallas Symphony Orchestra



Uptown Nights: It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing



African American Read-In



Yanga: Afro-Mexican History About the First Liberator of the Americas



He Gone Cry in the Car: Artistic Expression of Black Male Pain



Zainab Johnson Live

The 2618 Project



Joy by Emmanuel Gillespie

click to enlarge Dive into the stories behind the art at the Black-owned Daisha Board Gallery. Altobelli Salnave

THE TALK: An Artist Conversation

Every American can observe Black History Month, whether it's to reflect on or learn more about American history, or celebrate culture, good food and stellar music. When it’s National Ice Cream Day, you eat an ice cream cone. When it’s Black History month in Dallas, you should participate in Black culture — responsibly.Black and African Americans have long found ways to celebrate each other and the strides we have made in the U.S. despite systemic racism , health inequity and many other socioeconomic disadvantages.For non-Black Americans figuring out what Black History Month means to them, take notes, not a knee like Nancy Pelosi . Black History Month is a time to learn about the many dimensions that make Black culture so complex and vibrant.This roundup of local events provides opportunities to learn about Black culture and its connections to art, sports and Dallas’ favorite activity — brunch. Whether you want to laugh, shop or learn about Black hair, there’s a Black History Month event in Dallas that offers education and a better understanding of Black communities making history today.Here are the best events in Dallas to celebrate Black History Month. I Am Delivered'T is a joyful comedy set in the parking lot of the fictional New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. The play introduces audiences to Church Usher Board culture and celebrates gender-loving church folks and the power of being your authentic self. It stars theater legend Liz Mikel and is presented by Dallas Theater Center.The Black Sugar Comedy Show features up-and-coming comedian s, sketch artists and storytellers. Keep an open mind at this show, which is open to a variety of Black entertainers.You won’t experience “one tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor” with this spirit founded by four friends from Oak Cliff. Sample the blanco or reposado before buying a bottle of this artisan tequila meant to be shared with friends.Besides having Donuts for Breakfast at the Virgin Hotel's Common Club, you can listen to live vinyl music and shop Black-owned business pop-ups featuring skin care, home goods and upcycle brands Aloe Curves Skin, The Plant Project and Good Cycle. The event honors the massively influential late hip-hop producer J. Dilla.Richardson ISD staff and educators invited journalist Tashara Parker to discuss how hair discrimination shows up at school and work. The Emmy-winning reporter and anchor known for her natural locks will likely drop gems for all to hear.Andrew Wattley, also known as Big Dreux, is a Dallas-born comedian who explores race, politics and relationships during his big-laugh-inducing shows. His fifth headlining performance will also feature local comedian Payton Payne. Join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in paying tribute to an impactful period in musical Black history, the Harlem Renaissance. The concert showcases timeless classics by the likes of Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Ella Fitzgerald and Ethel Waters.This celebration presented by Dock Bookshop in collaboration with the African American Museum will highlight Black literacy and authorship. The Read-In event will offer book readings, discussions and even “speed dating with books in mind.” Yanga, presented by Cara Mia Theater , is based on the true story of an enslaved African prince who led a rebellion and negotiated for a territory’s independence less than 100 years after the Spanish colonization of Mexico. Translated to English for the first time,explores Afro-Mexican history.Dive deep into the raw emotions of Black male pain through various art forms. Hosted by GNO and King Shakur, a series of performances and thought-provoking artworks will shed light on the challenges faced by Black men.The mega-viral Zainab Johnson is performing her stand-up at Dallas Comedy Club . Johnson's comedy is based on her background, heavily shaped by growing up in Harlem as one of 13 siblings in a Black Muslim family. You won’t just laugh at her sarcastic, therapeutic style and delivery. You’ll learn about race, religion, and Black families.Juanita J. Craft spent her life fighting for human rights and advocating for others to continuously improve the quality of their lives. The Juanita Craft House is one of three U.S. house museums honoring female figures in the modern civil rights movement. Emmanuel Gillespie’s new Joy series celebrates those life moments that produce utter human happiness. While you’re there, explore the exhibitionby Abi Salami, which explores Yoruba spirituality, Black bodies and community transformation.Artist Jennifer Monet Cowley and journalist Candace Sweat will delve into the world of art, creativity and the relationship between artists and their audiences during this chat that focuses on Monet Cowley’s latest exhibition, Art Chapters: The Book of Jennifer.

Sure, you know Serena Williams, CoCo Gauff and Naomi Osaka. But have you heard of Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe? Attend this informative and interactive event to learn the basics of tennis and socialize with fellow beginners, enthusiasts and experts.