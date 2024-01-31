10 DFW Stand-Up Comics To Keep on Your Radar in 2024

Welcome to 2024, when social media offers millions of ways to get noticed. But funny online doesn’t hold a candle to in-your-face funny. Live comedy is king (or queen), and with the new year comes the chance to shout out a batch of Dallas comics that we love to watch live. Whether you're new to the comedy game or always looking for the next big thing, it’s easy to miss great comedic talent in this scroll-based world. So, we’re cutting the fat for you and taking you directly to the funny. Picking from a deep pool of talent and whittling down to 10 isn’t easy, but below, listed alphabetically (by first name), these DFW comics are in clubs and side-hustling outside of clubs, all in the name of comedy. We see them, and now you get to see them too.
Exavier Poole
A parking enforcer turned comedian, Dallas native Exavier Poole splits his time honing his craft onstage, on his podcast The Trap-Nerds, enjoying comics and anime, and scanning through social media motivation while on his weight loss journey. But let’s get back to that “onstage” part. Poole commands a room with his content. He is a master at sharing stories that are relatable and hysterical. Poole has gone from a fan to a rising star in a few short years, and we predict this year he’ll only climb higher.
Sketch comedy is comedy, too, and if vignettes are your jam, be on the lookout for writer, actress and comedian Hemi Ahuwalia, a creative standout among the superb talent with whom she shares stages. With the ability to adapt comedically quite literally at a moment’s notice, Ahuwalia showcases her skills as part of Sketch Club at Dallas Comedy Club. With sketch shows every month and stand-up dates in between, we can’t wait to see what she writes and performs next and where that will take her.
While living in Kansas, a bored Kinsey Ford wanted to try comedy. But these days, comedy has become so much more than a hobby to her, and she's finding her groove with crowds in clubs all over the area. From improv to riffing on her real-life observations of bi-dating and what having the last name Ford does to a person, Kinsey was born to entertain. And while she’s still in the area, she’s definitely worth the price of admission.
Comedian Marissa Nieto clearly brought some of her Orange County spunk along when she relocated to Dallas. She showcases it every time she enters the room, and when she’s front and center, it’s go time. There’s no filter on Nieto as she amusingly touches on topics close to her skin: marriage, “kids these days” and her disdain for true crime. Marissa Nieto has got comedy dialed in, and this might be the year she’ll get called to the bigs.
Paulos Feerow
Comedian Paulos Feerow finds the stage therapeutic as he airs his punched-up grievances on his home life and drug life, all while becoming a better comic right before the audience’s eyes. You can find Feerow killing crowds with his brand of hilarity on the regular at the Addison Improv and House of Plano, among other great venues around Dallas. He also performs on the new show, For The City Comedy, which he helped create and which caters to our incredible local talent. And on a side note: If you’re looking for a dive bar around Dallas, Paulos is your plug.
Illinois native and Texas transplant Payton Payne is blazing her own comedy trails in all the major clubs in DFW. On these very stages, Payne dishes up girl talk that’s skillfully crafted to resonate so, so well with the men too. She is hilarious and well-received by hungry audiences, so we’re giving it up for Payton Payne and hoping her budget gets doubled this year, because this gal deserves any flavor of jelly she wants.
Shahyan Jahani
The name might be hard to spell, but the laughs flow easily for Shahyan Jahani. Coming from a long line of interestingly named people, Dallas-based Jahani was destined to have a sense of humor, and it sure does translate when the spotlight hits. The comedian's goal is to practice total honesty, so nothing is off limits with Jahani, from strip club stories to his enthusiasm for fitness (not related … or is it?), and he’s steadily bringing down houses in our own backyard.
Shiva Ary
Dallas-based comedian Shiva Ary spreads laughter by opening for some of the best, and he's been killing it with his own skits and stand-up in rooms on the regular from Dallas to Austin. And his hustle is paying off. As he opens up about his own faults to crowds of strangers, Ary’s comedic darkness takes on topics such as race and his own past addictions, which are met with uproarious laughter. His confidence is showing, and we love to see it. Don’t sleep on Shiva.
Thomas Craig
Easily one the funniest new stand-up comedians, Dallas-based Thomas Craig is stacking accolades for a great reason. This good-time guy entertained all over the place, taking part in 123 comedy shows in 2023. And 2024 is sure to show an even more beefed-up presence. Whether he’s hitting the road with big acts, grabbing the spotlight around town or producing stellar lineups on his “& Friends” show, he crushes it when he takes the stage. Thomas Craig — remember his name.
Are you a fan of clean comedy? Then look no further than Tim Ketchersid, “The Clean Comic.” A lawyer and once a pastor at a church in Farmers Branch, this pastor’s kid is now being called to another stage. In 2018, Ketchersid found a new purpose: to hear you laugh. And with the jobs he has held, one can imagine he’ll never run out of material. So if you like your comedy minus a few overly descriptive words, when you see Tim Ketchersid around town, get to watching.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE...
Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.