21 Things To Do in Dallas This Week

Wednesday

It’d be easy to write off Midwestern-born singer-songwriter Pokey LaFarge as an archetypical hipster — a one-man Mumford & Sons, complete with banjo, fedora and bow tie. But of course, nothing could be further from the truth. Combining elements of modern Americana music with deeper cuts into ragtime, early jazz and folk blues, with just a vaudevillian touch of warbling rockabilly, LaFarge will be playing solo, so his set may lack some of the sonic impact of his 2017 release Manic Revelations. LaFarge's background, as a busking drifter in his youth, will certainly be apparent. Joining LaFarge is local country troubadour Joshua Ray Walker, who released his debut album Wish You Were Here just this January. Tracks like “Canyon” and “Fondly” have already become established fan favorites. Both artists are natural storytellers, and between LaFarge’s poetic depths and Walker’s perfervid twang, the contrasts between them only highlight their similarities. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. Nicholas Bostick

Martha Stewart has become one of the most enigmatic personalities of the past century, whose character arc developed from crafty Suzy Homemaker to a thug life queen with more conviction than any story line on Orange is The New Black. The TV host, author and lifestyle guru will be speaking as part of a moderated conversation at the At&T Performing Arts Center. The evening will be a look back at Stewart’s career, from her beginnings in modeling to her rise as a pop culture icon — and boy do we have questions. It happens at 7:30 p.m. at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets are $29.50- $69.50 at tickets.attpac.org. Eva Raggio



Over the last two decades, Japanese band Mono has straddled a fine line between the beautiful noise-filled shoegaze of bands like Mogwai and the gloriously heavy dirge more commonly associated with a band like the Melvins, while not outright subscribing to either. Mono's ability to turn on a dime from introspective melodrama to waves of menacing noise guitars takes what in lesser hands could be a clash of indie cliché's, and instead creates music that is as inspired as it is unique. Mono returns to Club Dada in support of their 16th long player Nowhere Now Here, an album that does not break their formula but finds the band refining their sound through peaks and valleys of loud guitars and occasional subtle string arrangements. With Emma Ruth Rundle, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., $15. Wanz Dover

Thursday



Tennessee Williams’ steamy Southern Gothic drama Summer and Smoke premiered in the mid-1940s in Dallas, directed by Margo Jones, before she took it to Broadway in 1949 for an unsuccessful three-month run. It’s rarely done anymore, but the newish Classics Theatre Project company is staging it, where else, at the Margo Jones Theatre at Fair Park, 1121 First Ave., Thursdays-Sundays, May 30-June 22. Emily Scott Banks directs actors Evan Michael Woods as John, the sexually profligate young doctor; and Gretchen Hahn as Alma, the old-maid neighbor who secretly lusts for him. Find tickets, $10, at theclassicstheatreproject.com or at the door. Reba Liner

A black police officer is taunted with racist epithets by a white car thief. Cop gets pissed, pulls gun and blam, dead cracker. Once the audience at Dennis McIntyre's play Split Second sits down and stops cheering, the play gets on to the serious business of whether the cop should admit his crime or live with it on his conscience. Jubilee Theatre, 506 Main St., Fort Worth, stages McIntyre's play through June 23. Thursday's performance begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $20 at jubileetheatre.org. Patrick Williams

At 52, it seems the Lemonheads’ frontman Evan Dando will never escape critics' remarks about his looks. As a young singer-songwriter with two back-to-back gold records in store bins (‘92’s It’s a Shame About Ray and ‘93’s Come On Feel the Lemonheads), Dando landed on People’s “50 Most Beautiful People” issue in 1993. Now, as he returns from a hiatus with the band’s first studio album in a decade, The New York Times referred to him recently as a “rock Adonis” and “the poster boy — and prettiest boy — of Gen X.” Dando, as the sole remaining founding Lemonhead, has witnessed the band’s meteoric rise to college radio and to becoming MTV regulars in the early ’90s with hits such as “It’s a Shame About Ray,” “Into Your Arms” and, of course, the band’s biggest international hit, a jangly bubblegrunge cover of Simon and Garfunkel's “Mrs. Robinson.” The Lemonheads released their latest album, Varshons 2, in February, featuring covers of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Eagles, Yo La Tengo, John Prine, Paul Westerberg, Lucinda Williams and more. Tommy Stinson (of the Replacements) and The Restless Age open. 8 p.m. Thursday at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $30-$45. Daniel Rodrigue

Snow Tha Product burst onto the national hip-hop landscape with the blistering freestyle track “Holy Shit” in 2011. She’s never shied away from politically charged music and was exceptionally active in her efforts to encourage Latinxs to unite and be a major voice in the 2016 presidential election, and the all-Spanish track “Despierta” made headlines this summer for its candor. Her music delivers what die-hard fans have known for years: Snow Tha Product is an immensely talented rapper who has the ability to compete with the Nicki Minajes and Eminems, and it’s only a matter of time before everyone else sees it. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $26-$28. Mikel Galicia

Friday



Our northerly brethren in Addison are here for your taste buds, and in case your other senses feel slighted, they’ve got those pretty well covered, too. Yep, it’s Taste Addison time again. From Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 2, at Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Drive, local restaurants serve up small bites of their best dishes and pour beverages aplenty for festival goers. While food is the main attraction, you’ll also want to check out performances from the Spin Doctors, Deep Blue Something, Smash Mouth, Plain White T’s, Josh Abbott Band and The All-American Rejects, plus carnival rides, activities for the kids and a marketplace. Tickets are $15 for general admission; $5 for kids over age 5; and free for ages 5 and under; food and beverages range between $3 to $10. The festival kicks off from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Visit tasteaddisontexas.com for menus, schedules and more. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Before watching Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor explore song, dance and love in the time of consumption, addiction and good ol’ dancin’ girls in Baz Luhrmann’s film Moulin Rouge!, it’s best to get inspired by professional, live dancers who really know what they’re doing on a theater stage. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., welcomes Dallas Neo-Classical Ballet to perform comedic ballet A Day in the Life of Florence Louise at 8 p.m., before the 8:30 p.m. screening of the 2001 musical. Rhythmic Souls Tap Company joins them onstage for a dance feature with some real variety. Tickets to the all-ages multimedia event are $15. Visit prekindle.com. Merritt Martin



Judas Priest has been hitting it hard for 50 long years. The band of leather-wearing British metal gods helped define the genre in the ’80s with albums like Screaming For Vengeance and British Steel. Though he left the band for a few years back in the ’90s, frontman Rob Halford’s high-pitched, operatic screams have been a staple of their signature sound since the beginning. Today, they continue to keep the genre alive with their most recent album Firepower with killer, head-banging performances to boot. In March, Halford told an Australian news site that another album is definitely imminent. Judas Priest is a force to be reckoned with that cannot be stopped. 8 p.m. Friday at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $72-$102. Jacob Vaughn

Video games have become just as competitive as any sport that requires players to wear pants. It's time they got an annual event that pits the best of the esports world against each other and celebrates the fans. The newly formed DreamHack festival launches in Dallas from Friday, May 31, until Sunday, June 2, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. This three-day gamer gathering will have just about everything a gamer could want whether they are pulling down thousands a month as a Rocket League athlete or just enjoying owning strangers online for fun. Guests can compete in a number of challenger events such as the Chipotle Challenger Series in Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. If you'd rather just be a spectator, you can watch world-class teams compete in game series like Rocket League, Halo 3 and Madden 19. Festival passes are $37 for individual day passes and $89 for all three days with special VIP packages and upgrades available for purchase at DreamHack.com. Danny Gallagher

Saturday



During the summer, the Dallas Zoo offers a little extra fun for the whole family with its Safari Nights concert series. Every Saturday night, catch live music and special programming. Entrance to Safari Nights is included with regular zoo admission and is free for Zoo members. This week, the award-winning Santana tribute band Soul Sacrifice makes its way to the Safari stage all the way from Melbourne, Australia. 7 p.m. Saturday at the Dallas Zoo, 650 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway. Ticket included with zoo admission. Diamond Rodrigue

Dallas PRIDE has outgrown Reverchon Park, which must be a positive sign, right? This year, the music festival and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade have been moved to Fair Park. Along with vendors and a lineup of entertainment and live music including Grammy winner Estelle from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Centennial Building, Automotive Building and Esplanade, the fest includes a Family PRIDE Zone that offers the usual kid-friendly attractions such as face-painting and bounce houses, and Teen PRIDE will offer a safe space for LGBTQ+ teenagers to learn about agencies and groups that can be invaluable resources for this particularly vulnerable population. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 13 to 17 and free for 12 and younger. The parade is at 2 p.m. Sunday and free to attend, though parking will be $10 per car on the fairgrounds, 1121 First Ave. Visit dallaspride.org for the full schedule and to download a PDF guide. Jesse Hughey

Dallas Black Dance Theatre doesn’t actually know how to do anything that’s not big, epic or sensational, so it doesn’t surprise us that their new fundraiser is called The BIG Dance. Their larger-than-life presence in the Dallas dance scene deserves just such a fete, and this definitely delivers. With five (!) bands playing tunes that pay tribute to the Harlem Renaissance in the early part of the 20th century, plus touch on jazz, swing and contemporary standards, the event also includes dance-offs, dance lessons and dance vignettes. When you’re ready to take it down a notch, there will be fine cuisine, signature cocktails … and more dancing. Slide into this speakeasy in period attire, if you please (calling all flappers), or just glam it up for an evening that’s larger than life from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at the Wyly Theater in the AT&T Performing Arts Center, 2400 Flora St. Tickets are $200 per person and up; visit dbdt.com to purchase or find out more. Jennifer Davis-Lamm



Berlin-based Anika is a former music promoter and political journalist. She eventually met producer and member of Portishead and Beak, Geoff Barrow, and her own musical journey took off. The avant-garde/post-punk songwriter has released four albums and two EPs, and DJs for the underground club scene as well as for top venues around the world. With Bathhøuse and Lorelei K, 7 p.m. Saturday at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., $13. Diamond Rodrigue

Sunday



The word “eclectic” has to work overtime when it comes to describing local bands and concerts, take Plandroid for instance. Composed of Polyphonic Spree members Nick Earl and Jason Garner, the relatively young band says they’re on an “interstellar rock journey” with the intent of traipsing through the fourth dimension. Close your eyes long enough at their shows and you’ll almost see violet-colored nebulae breaking over the horizon while hearing the crackles of comets being born. The duo’s instrumental set pieces create vistas of sound that would suit any space-faring wanderer or intergalactic Don Giovanni (that’s an opera, by the way). And somehow, they aren't even the most eclectic, when compared with the rest of the lineup. The night opens up with the funerary stylings of Denton-based “doom disco” band Felt & Fur, before it bleeds right into the sashaying squeals of Dallas’ own Starfruit: a power pop-punk collection of decent vibes and adorable poses. Eclectic just doesn’t cut the mustard here. 9 p.m. Sunday at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., 214-484-6011, $10. Nicholas Bostick



Nothing brings varying cultures together like conversation, especially when free food is involved. The last of the Ramadan: Public Iftar series held on four consecutive Sundays at Klyde Warren Park is a celebration honoring the ninth month in the Muslim calendar. Those who observe Ramadan fast from dawn to sunset, and they'll be offering their food to the first 50 people who come to break their fast with them. Participants will receive a free translated copy of the Quran and have a chance to engage the hosts with any questions. The family-friendly event will also have a piñata and candy for little ones. It happens sunset to 9:30 p.m. at 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, and it's free. Eva Raggio

When Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy started My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult (or TKK for short) back in the late '80s, it was hard to imagine them still going strong all these years later. Their disorienting industrial sleaze rock was hardly in vogue with the nouveau pop or hair metal sounds that then dominated the airwaves. Furthermore, their sporadic shock-value antics involving satirical riffs, quasi-satanic rituals and lots of sexual innuendo, hardly screamed staying power. However, here they are as sprightly bound and charismatic as ever in 2019. Out touring on both an extended 30-year anniversary run and in support of their latest album, House Of Strange Affairs, the band will bring their thunderous rock and raucous antics to the stage of Trees on Sunday night. Expect a room full of die-hard fans to offer their allegiance and pay homage to a veteran band of misfits who have more than earned the adulation. 8 p.m. Sunday at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $17.50- $20 at ticketfly.com. Jeff Strowe

Monday

Thelma and Louise, the Oscar-winning female road-trip pic, returns to the screen for a special showing at the Angelika Film Center. This film from director Ridley Scott taught audiences many things: patriarchy is bad; stupidity is OK if you're challenging the social order; and suicide is a triumph. (Also: Arkansas is filled with deserts; Geena Davis thinks Southern accents sound like Muskrat from old Deputy Dawg cartoons.) The film struck a blow for women, though we're not exactly what the blow was. See if you can figure it out yourself at 7 p.m. at 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane. Tickets are $12. Patrick Williams

Tuesday



Stand-up comedian, New York Times best-selling author and actress Phoebe Robinson is so in-demand that she’ll be appearing on five different dates in Fort Worth. Best known as a co-creator and star in the podcast-turned-TV-show 2 Dope Queens, Robinson’s quick wit is also responsible for some of television’s best lines in her works as a staff writer on Portlandia and a consultant on Broad City. 8 p.m. See her at Amphibian Stage Productions, 120 S. Main St., Fort Worth. Find tickets, $20-35, at amphibianstage.com. Eva Raggio

